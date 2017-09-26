Business, Economy

Govt received Rs 90,669 crore in total GST collections in August

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 7:53 pm IST
Total Central GST revenue at Rs 14,402 crore; State GST revenue at Rs 21,067 crore.
GST is a pan-India taxation system that has replaced cascading tax rates.
 GST is a pan-India taxation system that has replaced cascading tax rates.

Mumbai: The government on Tuesday evening released the numbers on total Goods and Services Tax collections for the month of August.

According to the data released, total Central GST revenue stands at Rs 14,402 crore. The State GST revenue was recorded at Rs 21,067 crore, as per the data. These figures are for the month of August.

The government data pegged Integrated GST revenue at Rs 47,377 crore. Apart from that the compensation cess has been recorded at R 7,823 crore, the government said Tuesday.

Total revenue of GST paid under different heads up to September 25, 2017 is Rs 90,669 crore, the government release said.

Tags: gst, goods and services tax, gst collection, total gst collections


Related Stories

Tax department may review GST exemption for elephants


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spends Rs 1 lakh on giant teddy bear to impress woman, gets rejected in public

The images have emerged on social media in China (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Child with painful swollen eyes may go blind as parents can't afford treatment

The father even sold his land and the family cow for the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

He needs to rein his neck: David Llyod slams Virat Kohli for aggression vs Australia

English cricketer-turned-commentator David Llyod feels that Kohli should rein his belligerence, adding he does it to hog all the limelight. (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Police say I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heart scan: Soon unlock your PC, smartphone with your heart

To make things a little easier and less strenuous, a few researchers have managed to unlock the PC by doing nothing but simply stand in front of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

After shell firms, Centre launches war against 10 lakh 'active firms': reports

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to scan 10 lakh active registered firms to scrutinise their details.

Arun Jaitley sees CSR spending potential of Rs 14,000 crore

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

ADB lowers India growth outlook to 7 per cent for 2017-18

India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent.

Flight tickets, IDs not required! Check in to airports using just your biometrics

The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers to facilitate a paperless boarding process.

Watch: How to install mAddhar app on your mobile phone

Aadhaar is a 12-digit biometric-based.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham