Govt received Rs 90,669 crore in total GST collections in August

Mumbai: The government on Tuesday evening released the numbers on total Goods and Services Tax collections for the month of August.

According to the data released, total Central GST revenue stands at Rs 14,402 crore. The State GST revenue was recorded at Rs 21,067 crore, as per the data. These figures are for the month of August.

The government data pegged Integrated GST revenue at Rs 47,377 crore. Apart from that the compensation cess has been recorded at R 7,823 crore, the government said Tuesday.

Total revenue of GST paid under different heads up to September 25, 2017 is Rs 90,669 crore, the government release said.