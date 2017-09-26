Business, Economy

Flight tickets, IDs not required! Check in to airports using just your biometrics

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers.
The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers to facilitate a paperless boarding process.
 The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers to facilitate a paperless boarding process.

Mumbai: The cumbersome ordeal of handling your ID, luggage, tickets, all at once at airports may soon be replaced as the government plans a paperless boarding process that will require just your mobile phone.

According to media reports, the government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers. This will facilitate entry into airport terminals using only the biometrics without the need for identity cards.

“We will soon know the indicative cost of the project and time frame in which it can be implemented," said Aviation Secretary RN Choubey. He added that this will cut down the waiting time for passengers.

Moreover, even flight tickets will not be required as the linking of the databases will reflect the details of the flights booked. The linking will also reflect the stages of passenger check-in process.

"Airlines will also be able to know the last level the missing flyer was at in case he does not report for boarding in time," Choubey said. However, international flyers will still require IDs and tickets.

This move comes as a part of the government’s efforts to provide a smooth travel experience for customers.

Tags: aadhaar authentication, flight tickets, boarding pass airports, passport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Air India looks to vacate unused space at airports, save on rentals
Crores opt to lock their Aadhaar biometric info


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police says I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heart scan: Soon unlock your PC, smartphone with your heart

To make things a little easier and less strenuous, a few researchers have managed to unlock the PC by doing nothing but simply stand in front of it.
 

Apple releases macOS High Sierra as a free update to all

With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain powerful new core storage, video and graphics technologies. Apple claims that its new file system ensures efficient and reliable storage, and support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) that brings stunning 4K video at lower file sizes.
 

Google unveils smart jacket — The Levi's Commuter Trucker

You can perform common digital tasks—like starting or stopping music, getting directions or reading incoming text messages—by simply swiping or tapping the jacket sleeve.
 

Steve Smith laments Australia's 2017 record as Virat Kohli's India win ODI series

Steve Smith-led Australia’s five-wicket defeat in Indore against India saw them fall 3-0 behind in the five-match series, and was their 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home. The other two matches were rain-affected no results. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Australia’s Aaron Finch said as he hailed Virat Kohli’s Team India

Aaron Finch, who scored 124 in Indore after missing the defeats in Chennai and Kolkata with a calf problem, said Australia had failed to take their chances against India but conceded there was a clear difference between the sides. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India unveils USD 2.5 billion plan to electrify all households by end 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a USD 2.5 billion project to electrify all of the country’s households by the end of 2018.

Modi forms economic council headed by Niti Aayog's Bibek Debroy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set up an economic advisory council to look into issues of macroeconomic importance. (File photo)

Govt sees 24 per cent jump in sugar output to 25 million tonnes in 2017-18

The government is expecting about 24 per cent increase in the country's total sugar output to around 25 million tonnes.

RBI has been intervening to stem rupee's appreciation - Arvind Subramanian

RBI has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.

Airlines may hike flight ticket prices due to GST: reports

Indian air carriers claims GST could ead to significant rise in operations costs and a rise in airfares.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham