Telangana tops in tax growth; KCR says bifurcation helped get more revenue

Hyderabad: Telangana state has topped the country with 17.82 per cent growth in tax revenues, thanks to improved tax collections from key revenue-earning departments such as commercial taxes, excise, stamps and registration, sales, transport and mines.

According to the figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) till February of 2016-17 fiscal (April-February), TS earned Rs 39,183 crore against Rs 33,257 crore during the same period in 2015-16.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said these figures have once again proved that TS is the richest state in the country. TS has registered 17.82 per cent growth in income generated through primary taxes and 17.81 per cent growth through all taxes.

In addition to the above taxes, the transport sector and other taxes, the state earned Rs 42,564 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 36,130 crore last year, recording 17.81 per cent growth.

Mr Rao said that during the Telangana movement he had said several times that Telangana would be a rich state if it was separated from AP and he has been proved right. He congratulated the officers and staff of tax earning departments for their good performance.

“Since there is an expected rate of growth in the income, we will take forward the welfare programmes in the state with renewed vigour and confidence,” Mr Rao said.