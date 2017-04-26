Business, Economy

I volunteered for clubbing of Rail Budget with General Budget: Suresh Prabhu

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
Rail Minister reveals his vision for making public transport in country more efficient and profitable.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
 Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

New Delhi: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu today said he himself had volunteered for clubbing of railways budget with the General Budget, and it was "not a take over" by the Finance Ministry.

Ending a nearly century-old practice of having a separate budget for railways, the government from the current fiscal merged it with the General Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1.

During an exclusive interaction with PTI, Prabhu was talking about the vision for making the public transport more efficient and profitable. He said there was only one source of funds for the railways, and that was the Budget.

"Arun Jaitley will always say I have so many priorities and rightly so. If I were the Finance Minister I will say the same thing," he said. To a question on merger of rail budget with the Union Budget, the minister quipped: "I voluntarily gave it up. It was not a take over. It was a voluntary merger".

A separate Budget for Railways has been presented to Parliament since 1924 even though neither the Constitution nor legal requirements call for a separate Budget. The practice has now been discontinued.

Tags: rail budget, indian railways, budget for railways, general budget, rail minister, suresh prabhuunion budget, finance ministry, union budget 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Rail Budget 2017: Railways to have special safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr

The Railway Budget also provides for commissioning of new railway lines of 3,500 km against 2,800 kms in 2016-17.
01 Feb 2017 3:15 PM
The Budget is likely to announce creation of a separate safety fund of about Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years out of which Rs 20,000 cr will be earmarked for 2017-18

Budget 2017: Rail Budget to focus on safety, infra development

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the first Rail Budget subsumed in the General Budget tomorrow.
31 Jan 2017 1:37 PM
The government was in favour of advancing the budgetary exercise.

No separate rail budget from next fiscal; Union Budget early

The Cabinet has also decided to do away with the Plan/Non-Plan expenditure classification in Budget 2017-18.
21 Sep 2016 3:12 PM
The Committee under the chairmanship of Debroy on restructuring of Ministry of Railways recommended that the British-era legacy of having a separate railway budget should be phased out and it should be merged with General Budget.

Government examining suggestion to phase out Rail Budget

The recommendations of the Committee are being examined by this Ministry, in consultation with Ministry of Railways.
05 Aug 2016 5:46 PM
With a focus on passenger safety, the budget announced Rail Sanraksha Kosh, a safety fund with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore over a period of five years.

Rail Budget 2017: In Tamil Nadu, railways to focus on safety

Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, and Calicut, in Kerala, will be two among the 25 stations selected across the country for redevelopment.
02 Feb 2017 6:14 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they spotted Bollywood stars at various locations in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Anushka, Parineeti, Kareena, other stars are sheer delight
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash late Tuesday for the team of her Marathi production 'Ventilator' that bagged three National Awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/ Instagram)

Priyanka celebrates National Awards for Ventilator with the team of film
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor promoted their upcoming film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Arjun promote Half Girlfriend on Nach Baliye
Aamir Khan made his first appearance at an awards ceremony when he received an award for his film 'Dangal' at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ PTI)

Aamir, Vyjanthimala, Kapil Dev receive Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash for her friends from the film industry on Monday after she recently returned to India from USA. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra hosts bash for B-Town friends after return from USA
Bollywood celebrities gave great pictures to the paparazzi who clicked them at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ajay, Shraddha, Arjun, other celebrities redefine glamour
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
 

Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for racist remarks, physical assault

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)
 

Seven-year-old bags first job at a tech company

(Image: Chloe Bridgewater)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

NITI distances itself from Bibek Debroy's view on taxing agri income

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

No plans to impose tax on agriculture income, assures Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST to boost domestic manufacturing, won't up inflation: Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Upside risks to inflation exist, may deter RBI from rate cut

Reserve Bank of India

COAI for spectrum auction only in late-2018, early next year

At the end of the five-day auction, nearly 60 per cent of the spectrum had remained unsold.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham