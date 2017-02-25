 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith led from the front to put Australia in the driver’s seat in the first Test against India in Pune. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia all out for 285
 
Soon fill and submit only one form for all your PF claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Presently an EPFO member fills eight forms out of which two forms are of significance for settlement of claims.
EPFO handles 1 crore PF claims for manual settlements.
Mumbai: Tired of filling and submitting multiple forms for provident fund related claims? Employees Provident Fund Organisation has respite for you. Soon, the retirement funds body will allow EPFO members to fill and submit only one single form for all their PF related claims, according to NDTV.

Presently an EPFO member fills and submits eight forms out of which two forms are of significance for settlements. Form 19 for settlement and Form 10C for withdrawal benefits are two main applications under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995.

This was apart form an online facility that the old-age funds body was conceptualising to introduce for expeditious return of provident fund claims. If the plans work out as per their vision, EPFO members soon would be able to get their PF claims within hours of application.

For the purpose, the central funds body that functions under Labour Ministry has started process of connecting all of its 123 field offices to a central server.

“The process of connecting all field offices with a central server is going on. We may introduce the facility for online submission of all types of applications and claims like EPF withdrawal and pension settlement by May this year," EPFO's Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy told PTI.

At present EPFO receives 1 crore applications for manual settlement of PF claims in country that makes it a tedious task and a lot of time is also spent on redressal of claims.

