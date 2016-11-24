Business, Economy

Note ban: Last day for using old notes at select outlets

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 12:39 pm IST
After allowing three extensions, govt may give another if it thinks it was required.
People line up in long queues to withdraw cash at ATMs.
Mumbai: People who still hold Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes with them should hurry and dispose off the old high value notes as today is the last day for using them at select outlets.

After today, they may not be able to use the physical notes at any outlets if the government decides against giving any more extensions. However, the government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it may give yet another extension if it thinks it was required.

The old high value notes were banned on November 8 with an aim to eradicate black money from circulation and stop spread of fake currency notes in the banking system.

The government had allowed first till November 11 the use of discarded Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes at hospitals, for booking rail tickets, to pay for LPG cylinders, at petrol pumps, for paying bills at crematorium and burial grounds and public dues like taxes and penalties.

After that it extended the deadline twice first till November 14 and second till November 24 as at the time banks still grappled with massive workload and people in large numbers waited in long queues.

