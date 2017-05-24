Will 30 per cent HRA get nod from panel under 7th Pay Commission?

Mumbai: Empowered Committee of Secretaries that will take a final call on proposals submitted by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa led panel is likely to finalise today drafts for forwarding it to Union Cabinet.

It may be noted that central government employees' union has been pressing for house rent allowances in the range of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent of their basic salary.

Under 7th Pay Commission, a panel headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa had earlier proposed HRA in the range of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of their basic pay for these central government employees.

"Increase in basic pay and arrears on revised allowances are the topics that might be discussed today," a report on Business Today said. It added that the central government employees were not happy with a marginal increase in their basic salary and "lower" HRA.

Earlier, various government agencies, armed and security forces personnel took up their case with the Lavasa Committee "referring to 79 allowances which have been examined in detail by the Committee", according to the report.

Presently, there are as many as 196 allowances covered under the 6th Pay Commission, of which there was a recommendation to scrap 52 allowances from 7th Pay Commission which did not go down well with the employees.