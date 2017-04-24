Business, Economy

Put on display subsidy from Centre and states: Paswan to PDS outlets

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 24, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
Directive from Paswan aims to end confusion and promote transparency in disbursal of subsidy amount.
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
 Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Mumbai: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said fair price public distribution shops (PDS) must put on display at their outlets boards indicating subsidy on foodgrains that both the Centre and states provide.

"States should display at PDS shops the foodgrains subsidy borne by Centre and states," Paswan said. The recent directive from Food Ministry aims to do away with confusion among the populace and promote transparency in disbursal of subsidy amount.

In the Union Budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley projected a 3 per cent increase in total subsidy outgo of the government. The subsidy for food, petroleum and fertilisers was, according to revised estimate, at Rs2,40,338.6 crore for 2017-18 fiscal.

"The government has earmarked Rs 1,45,338.60 crore for food subsidy in the next fiscal as against Rs 1,35,172.96 crore in the revised estimate of this fiscal," a PTI report earlier said.

To put an end to pilferage of foodgrains, kerosene, LPG and delivery of subsidy money directly to the needy, government made Aadhaar compulsory for most of the welfare schemes it started.

The government has also started a Direct Benefit Transfer scheme for timely and accurate delivery of subsidy amount. On government's request, over 1 crore LPG subscribers gave up their subsidy as a result adding thousands of crores of rupees to government coffers.

Tags: food subsidy, pds, public distribution, food security, aadhaar, kerosene, dbt, direct benefit, foodgrain, ram vilas paswan, pilferahe, lpg

Related Stories

Representational image

Not many states ready for ‘Give up subsidy’ initiative

Though TS and AP government received the letters from the Centre nearly a month ago, they did not respond.
15 Apr 2017 12:49 AM
The office of the development commissioner MSME will disburse funds to Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL), which in turn will transfer it to the account of MSMEs.

Govt proposes subsidy for MSMEs deploying cloud computing

The subsidy will be provided on user charges for 2 years and disbursed through the direct benefit transfer route.
12 Mar 2017 12:43 PM
Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission has given February 23 as the deadline to file the new tariff proposals.

Telangana rejects Rs 8,000-crore power subsidy plea

The energy department has estimated that Rs 31,984 crore would be needed next year and the revenue gap would be about Rs 8,000 crore.
21 Feb 2017 7:05 AM
Representational Image.

Govt may cut potash subsidy, raise it for phosphatic fertiliser

At present, subsidy on nitrogen is fixed at Rs 15.85 per kg and Rs 13.24 per kg for phosphorous.
17 Feb 2017 4:59 PM
Foodgrains are subsidised in India.

79 crore people reaping benefits of cheap foodgrain: Paswan

Food Minister has asked states to name those who have left so that they could also get cheaper foodgrains.
10 Mar 2017 4:10 PM
Under the NFSA, which has been completely rolled out across the country in November last, the government provides 5 kg of foodgrains per person every month at Rs 1-3/kg to over 80 crore people. (Representational image)

Aadhaar card must for subsidised foodgrains

The beneficiaries who do not possess the Aadhaar number are required to make application for Aadhaar enrollment by June 30, it said.
10 Feb 2017 2:16 AM
Foodgrains are highly subsidised in India under Food Security Act.

Govt makes Aadhaar mandatory for buying subsidised foodgrains

Earlier, it was essential not compulsory to produce Aadhaar card for buying wheat, rice and kerosene at PDS shops.
09 Feb 2017 5:24 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Would love to be a part of Mohanlal's Mahabharata': Prabhas reacts to RGV tweets

Prabhas will soon be seen in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.
 

Ambati Rayudu trolls Harsh Goenka, praises MS Dhoni as RPS beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians batsman Ambati Rayudu took a cheeky dig at Harsh Goenka, as he praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

B Sai Praneeth, Dattu Bhokanal among 6 selected for Rahul Dravid Mentorship Programme

Talented shuttler B Sai Praneeth and Olympian rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal were among the six new athletes selected 'Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme'. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Man in Thailand caught smuggling frozen sperm to Vietnam

He was carrying the semen in nitrogen tanks (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Birthday special: Varun and his twin brother pose with daddy David

David Dhawan with son Varun Dhawan.
 

Ok Google, tell my Mercedes to start

By integrating the car and the home automation system, Mercedes has brought the future, featuring a connected ecosystem, to the present.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

After Budget on Feb 1, Modi govt wants fiscal year to start from January 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo).

Ronnie Screwvala launches Rs 100 crore online scholarship fund

Ronnie Screwvala

Special double decker AC trains to be introduced in July

Representational Image

Niti governing body begins deliberations on 'Vision Document'

The Council, which includes all Chief Ministers, Niti Aayog's members and special invitees.

India will be a $7.25 trillion economy by 2030: Niti's Arvind Panagariya

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham