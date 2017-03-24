Business, Economy

With Vikalp, travel in Rajdhani at mail, express fare from April 1

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
As of now, the scheme will be available in online bookings and later extended to counters.
Indian Railways is a government-run entity.
 Indian Railways is a government-run entity.

New Delhi: From April 1, waitlisted passengers can avail the opportunity of travelling in premier trains like Rajdhani or Shatabdi even if they have booked
tickets in other mail or express trains for the same destination.

Widening the scope of availing confirmed berths in trains, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today launched the alternate train accommodation scheme -- Vikalp -- to be effective from April 1.

As of now, the scheme will be available in online bookings and later extended to counters. Under this scheme, waitlisted passengers can get confirmed berths in the next alternate train if they opt for it while booking their tickets. There would be no extra charges or any refund provided for the difference of fares.

After a successful pilot run in six routes, the scheme has been extended to all train routes across the country. The scheme aims to target about 1.5 lakh berths which remain vacant per day during lean season in some popular trains including premier and special services.

'Vikalp' envisages to utilise vacant berths in premier trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and special service such as Humsafar and Suvidha trains in all major routes across the country with no extra cost to passengers.

Describing the scheme as "passenger friendly", Prabhu said, "Some of our premier trains run with vacant berths at times and we hope those can be filled up through scaling up Vikalp scheme. It is for the passengers' benefit."

Any waitlisted passenger who has booked ticket online earlier can avail the new scheme now by opting for alternate trains through the IRCTC ticketing site. The railways has to forego about Rs 7,500 crore annually in refund to customers, out of which Rs 3,500 crore is on the account of cancellation of waitlisted tickets.

The rest are for RAC and confirmed tickets which get cancelled for various
reasons. A senior railway ministry official said, "We aim to achieve the twin objectives of providing confirmed berths to waitlisted passengers and ensure optimal utilisation of available accommodation by this scheme."

After introduction of flexi-fare system in premier trains, some berths are going vacant while at the same time many passengers could not be accommodated in other Mail or Express trains due to huge demand.

The railways maintain that in any case these berths are running vacant. Since no additional cost is involved to the railways, anything that is saved will be earnings for it.

As per the scheme, passengers opting for 'Vikalp' scheme while booking tickets will get SMS alert on his/her mobile phone about confirmed accommodation in the next train running on the route.

The name of the passenger, who has been provided berth in the alternative train will not figure in the waitlisted charts of the original train. A separate list of passengers transferred in alternative train will be provided along with the confirmed charts.

Tags: waitlisted passengers, vikalp, indian railways, railway passengers, confirmed berth, rajdhani express
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma hosted a screening of her production 'Phillauri' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release of the film on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma shows Phillauri to Bollywood friends on eve of release
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has continued his tirade against Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of 4th Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia need not tinker with playing XI, pressure is on India, says Steve Waugh
 

Siri helps four-year-old boy save his mother’s life

(Representational image)
 

Watch: Donald Trump pretends to drive truck at White House, makes funny faces

President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 

Fitness test on Saturday to decide Virat Kohli’s participation in Dharamsala Test

Virat Kohli, who skipped batting practice on Thursday but took some fielding drills, was seen doing batting warm-ups earlier on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple to assemble iPhone 6, 6S in India; will they be cheaper?

iPhone 6
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

MFs' exposure to bank stocks hit record Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Feb end

In percentage terms, exposure to banking stocks was at 20.59 per cent of equity assets under management last month as against 20.91 per cent in January-end.

'Countdown' has begun, I-T dept warns blackmoney holders ahead

Income Tax Department

Central Excise mop-up from city jumps 29 per cent in Apr-Feb period

Central Excise, Mumbai is gearing up to meet the revised revenue collection target of Rs 62,100 crore for the current fiscal.

Net forex reserves increase by $14.2 billion in Apr-Dec period

In nominal terms, forex reserves decreased to USD 1.3 billion during reporting period against an increase of USD 8.7 billion a year ago. (Representational image)

Profit growth for manufacturing cos improved significantly in Q3: RBI

The net profit of listed private non-financial companies in the third quarter was Rs 53,000 crore, up 24.6 per cent year-on-year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham