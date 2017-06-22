Business, Economy

Farm loan waivers may cost Rs 1.5-2.3 trn if all states adopt it

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
So far, Maharashtra and UP have waived nearly 30-40 per cent of outstanding agri-bank credit.
Recently farmers have protested in Maharahstra and Madhya Pradesh.
 Recently farmers have protested in Maharahstra and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: With more states announcing farm loan waiver schemes, a research report today said if the trend continues the total write-down could add up to Rs 1.5- 2.3 trillion, and banks will bear the brunt.

So far, Maharashtra and UP have waived nearly 30-40 per cent of outstanding agri-bank credit, while for Punjab it was 15 per cent, according to the report. In the meanwhile, Karnataka has also announced farm loan waiver scheme.

There is high probability that more states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, may join the bandwagon, Edelweiss Research said in a note, adding "if this plays out and assuming 20-30 per cent of outstanding agri-bank loans are waived, the total loan waiver could add up to a sizeable
around Rs 1.5-2.3 trillion (1.0-1.5 per cent of 2017-18 GDP)".

These farm loan waivers could be funded by debt issuance rather than expenditure cuts and these debt issuance spread over 3-4 years may keep states borrowing costs under check.

However, banks, which will be compensated only over a period of time, will have to bear the brunt. Moreover, deterioration in credit culture is an added potential risk for banks.

The report further said if the government staggers the fiscal burden over 3-4 years, it will still imply annual fiscal cost of 0.3-0.5 per cent of GSDP. RBI's monetary stance will be critical, Edelweiss said, adding it should remain accommodative given the state of the economy.

Earlier this month, the RBI left key interest rate unchanged as it wanted to be more sure that inflation will stay subdued. However, the finance ministry's stand is that inflation has been consistently low, warranting a rate cut.

Tags: farm loan waiver, farmers agitation, crop loan, agricultural credit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The Reserve Bank of India has told TS finance department officials that it is not possible to disburse loans to farmers in cash, though it will try to do so.

Cash for farmers not possible: Reserve Bank of India

Banks want farmers to opt for digital transactions.
22 Jun 2017 2:16 AM
Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and PWD minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa at a yoga day programme in Mysuru on Wednesday.

No move to waive farmer loans from nationalised banks: DV Sadananda Gowda

Sadananda Gowda who participated in the mass yoga session held in Mysuru on Wednesday, was speaking to reporters.
22 Jun 2017 2:27 AM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: DC/File)

Karnataka govt to waive loans upto Rs. 50,000; big relief to farmers

With this, loans worth Rs 8165 crores will be waived, which will benefit around 22,27,506 farmers across state.
21 Jun 2017 4:30 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir, wife Natasha become proud parents of 2nd baby girl

“An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” wrote Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Boys wear skirts in protest after UK school places ‘shorts ban’ despite heatwave

Headteacher Aimee Mitchell said they are considering revising the school uniform policy as the heatwave continues to beat down on Britain. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 unveiled in India, starts at Rs 32,999

The OnePlus 5 comes in Midnight Black and Slate Grey colours.
 

Buy an iPhone, get 1 year of unlimited data, voice, calling at Rs 67

(Image: Representational image)
 

Explained: How malware gets into your apps

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Not pessimistic about IT jobs, startups should help: Urjit Patel

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

Tractor makers demand GST rate cut to 18 per cent

Representational Image.

MPC minutes strengthen case for a rate cut: Analysts

RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

No premature policy action; RBI to wait for more data: Patel

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel.

GST outreach programme for oil industry stakeholders

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham