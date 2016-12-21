Business, Economy

RBI has enough cash to pump into system: Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2016, 12:42 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 1:22 am IST
Refutes reports of RBI’s lack of preparedness post ban.
The unions have demanded to ensure supply of adequate cash to all banks and branches, restore all ATMs without further delay and ensure transparency in cash supply to banks.
 The unions have demanded to ensure supply of adequate cash to all banks and branches, restore all ATMs without further delay and ensure transparency in cash supply to banks.

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the RBI was fully prepared to deal with currency shortages post demonetisation and has enough currency in its chests to last “far beyond” December 30.

“Today also RBI has more than adequate stock not only to last them for December 30 but to last them far beyond that,” said Mr Jaitley. He said the Reserve Bank has maintained the stock of currency through advance as well as current printing level.

The finance minister said that there was not a single day when the RBI had not released adequate currency to banks. “There was a certain level of currency that was to be released and there was full preparedness for it,” Mr Jaitley said.

On currency in circulation, finance minister said the figures will be made public only after accurate calculation after December 30, the last date for depositing the scrapped currency in banks. “The currency which got printed might have gone to Post Offices and from there to banks and again back to currency chest so there could be double counting and scope for inaccuracies. So we do not want to guess the figures (of currency in circulation),”  Mr Jaitley said. Meanwhile, former finance minister P. Chidambaram termed the new restrictions as desperate measures

Tags: arun jaitley, demonetisation crisis, reserve bank of india (rbi)

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

LPG subsidy: I-T to inform Oil Min on taxpayers earning over Rs 10 lakh

The I-T department will soon sign a MoU with the Oil Ministry in order to begin this transfer of personal taxpayer data, in a

IDS-II to fund 7th Pay Commission hikes, PSU bank recap: BofA-ML

Under this scheme, black money hoarders can come clean by paying 50 per cent tax on bank deposits of junk currencies made post demonetisation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Accounting and accountability to go hand in hand: Suresh Prabhu

Minister for Railwys, Suresh Prabhu.

Indian economy pips UK's to become world's fifth largest: Forbes

Representational image.

FMCG looks beyond 'temporary blip', keeps faith in GST

The demonetisation coupled with GST will lead to more compliance and bring about structural changes in the way the wholesale functions in the sector.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham