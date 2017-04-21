Business, Economy

Oil ministry mulls home delivery of petrol, diesel

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Home delivery of fuel is being mulled as the world's third biggest oil consumer experiments.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel may soon be home delivered as the oil ministry mulls options of door-to- door delivery on pre-booking to cut long queues at petrol pumps.

As many as 3.5 crore people currently visit 59,595 petrol pumps in the country for buying auto fuel. Often, long queues are witnessed at petrol pumps during peak hours, leading to congestion on roads.

Annually, Rs 2,500 crore of fuel is bought at petrol pumps and now a part of it being talked of being home delivered. "Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre-booking," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

Home delivery of fuel is being mulled as the world's third biggest oil consumer experiments with daily price revision of petrol and diesel at select towns beginning May 1.

In another tweet, the ministry said home delivery of fuel "would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations." "About 3.5 cr people come to fuel stations every day; Rs 2500 cr worth of transactions every year," it said in another tweet.

India consumed 23.8 million tons of petrol and 76 million tons of diesel in 2016-17 fiscal. This was higher than 21.8 million tons of petrol and 74.6 million tons of diesel consumed in the previous 2015-16 financial year.

The ministry also stated that a parliamentary consultative committee met in Srinagar today to discuss 'digital modes of payment' at fuel outlets. State-owned oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL give "0.75 per cent discount on fuel purchase via cashless mode," it said.

"About 40,000 ROs are with POS (machine), more than 86 per cent of ROs with digital infrastructure today." ROs are retail outlet or petrol pumps. "Daily cashless transactions increased from Rs 150 crore per day to Rs 400 crore per day," the ministry added.

Tags: oil ministry, petrol price, diesel price

Related Stories

(Representational image)

Oil ministry red-flags holiday for petrol pumps on Sundays

Such closure, it said, 'by a small section of dealers will lead to inconvenience for the general public'.
20 Apr 2017 9:10 PM
Deal has now come under Oil Ministry's scanner following allegations that OVL might have overpaid Videocon.

ONGC's USD 2.4 bn Mozambique deal under oil ministry scanner

Ministry has over the past few months asked the company to provide several details of the deal including the basis of the valuation.
12 Feb 2017 12:58 PM
The initiative is part of steps being taken to observe 2016 as the 'Year of LPG Consumers' (Representational Image)

Oil Ministry launches e-initiative to improve LPG customer service

Two online discussion forums have been launched for improving services.
09 Jan 2016 3:38 PM
Gas price has subsequently been cut to USD 4.66 in line with international movements (Representational Image)

Finance Ministry returns Oil Ministry's gas price premium proposal

Gas price has subsequently been cut to USD 4.66 in line with international movements
09 Jun 2015 6:12 PM

World Gallery

An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

US: Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. (Photo: Verdant Me) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Sitharaman asks coffee board to be on its toes on branding

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India must work on raising its global trade share: Panagariya

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya

Govt extends date for filing PMGKY declarations till May 10

Representational Image

Businesses can seek advance ruling on tax liability under GST

Representational Image

Mutual fund investments in stocks at Rs 5,000 cr in April

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham