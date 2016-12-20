Indian economy pips UK's to become fifth largest economy: Forbes

Mumbai: Blame it on depreciating value of pound sterling against rupee or a robust overall performance in last 25 years, but it is the fact that Indian economy overtook that of the United Kingdom, a report published in Forbes magazine said.

The development may also be attributed to Britain voting out of the 28-memebr economic block, the European Union.

Indian economy was expected to overtake that of the UK’s in the year 2020 but the acceleration in “surpasso” came with the British pound falling nearly 20 per cent over the last 12 months, the report said, consequently UK’s 2016 GDP of GBP 1.87 trillion converts to $2.29 trillion at exchange rate of GBP 0.81 per $1.

Whereas India’s GDP of Rs 153 trillion converts to $2.30 trillion at an exchange rate of Rs 66.6 per $, report added.