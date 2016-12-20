Business, Economy

Banks to accept deposit of more than Rs 5,000 in old notes only once

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2016, 1:02 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 3:35 am IST
Centre to show relaxed attitude towards PMGKY deposits.
RBi has asked banks to ensure that more than Rs 5,000 demonetised currency is deposited only in KYC compliant accounts.
 RBi has asked banks to ensure that more than Rs 5,000 demonetised currency is deposited only in KYC compliant accounts.

New Delhi: In a sudden change of rules, the government on Monday said that people can now deposit more than Rs 5,000 demonetised currency only once in their bank accounts till December 30.

This is a sharp contrast to earlier statements from top Central ministers and government officials which in initial days of demonetisation was asking people not to queue up before banks as they have time until December 30 to deposit their old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency.  

Moreover, a person who now wishes to deposit over `5,000 demonetised notes in his or her bank account will be grilled by bank officials, as per new direction by RBI.

“The credit in such cases shall be afforded only after questioning tenderer, on record, in the presence of at least two officials of the bank, as to why this could not be deposited earlier and receiving a satisfactory explanation. The explanation should be kept on record to facilitate an audit trail at a later stage,” said RBI.

It said that an appropriate flag also should be raised in central banking a system to that effect so that no more deposit are allowed. “Demonetised currency less than Rs 5000 will be allowed to be credited to bank accounts in the normal course until December 30, 2016.

“However, when cumulative these small deposit breach Rs 5,000 caps, then the further deposit will too be scrutinised by bank officials and no more deposits will be accepted.

“Even when tenders smaller than Rs 5000 are made in an account and such tenders took together on cumulative basis exceed Rs 5000 they may be subject to the procedure to be followed in case of tenders above Rs 5000, with no more tenders being allowed thereafter until December 30, 2016,” said RBI. However, such restrictions will not apply to old notes deposited under the Taxation and Investment Regime for the PMGKY, 2016.

Tags: demonetised currency, reserve bank of india

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

EPFO lowers interest rate on EPF to 8.65 per cent for FY17

EPFO is a retiremnt funds body.

Railways plans separate body to fix passenger fares, freight rates

Indian Railways gives Rs 33,000 crore annually for fare subsidy.

Prospects of rate cut bleak as dollar, crude rise: Assocham

The dollar strengthening has a direct and immediate impact on the country's overall balance of payment position and would lead to inflation in the medium term

GST rollout may be pushed to July, industry needs time: experts

State governments across the country are keen to implement GST at the earliest.

FPI bearish stance continues; net outflow at Rs 19,500 crore

This year, so far, FPIs have invested a net sum of Rs 27,600 crore in stocks, while they pulled out Rs 43,162 crore from the debt market.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham