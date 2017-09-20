Business, Economy

Low GDP, rising inflation, CAD: Jaitley meets officials to take stock of economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2017, 11:25 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 11:33 am IST
The prime minister is expected to take a call on the key points of the discussion later.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, took stock of the sluggish growth in the economy. Photo: PTI
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, took stock of the sluggish growth in the economy. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Taking stock of the economic slowdown in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, lay out a broad framework for bolstering growth with a focus on speedy implementation of policies.

This meeting took place after the one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi got cancelled earlier in the day. The prime minister is expected to take a call on the key points of the discussion later.

The meeting was attended by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and other chief officials from the finance, commerce and industry ministries. Railway board chairman and several officials from the prime minister’s office and NITI Aayog also attended the meeting. Chief Economic Advisor, who earlier in the month, had briefed the prime minister about the economic condition, was also present.

As each ministry gave its suggestion to improve the 5.7 per cent GDP – the lowest in three years, Jaitley highlighted the need for fast-tracking the implementation of policies. According to NDTV, the Commerce Ministry was directed to incentivise exports and oversee the removal of GST disruptions.

The meeting also reportedly focused on the spending on infrastructure.

The meeting comes days after the data from the government pegged inflation at a worrying high. The slowing GDP also reflected the residual impact of the shock ban of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016 and also the disruptions caused by the newly rolled out Goods and Services Tax.

The current account deficit (CAD) in the April-June quarter also widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP due to an increased trade gap. 

Tags: union finance minister arun jaitley, india gdp, economic slowdown, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

This Shibani Dandekar-Hardik Pandya Twitter chat has taken social media by storm

The duo exchanged a flattering conversation on Twitter, with Shibani lauding the all-rounder. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Video: Girl's heart pushes out of chest, beats outside the body due to rare disorder

She couldn't undergo surgery due to high blood pressure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri becomes a meme sensation on Twitter for grumpy face

While there were many other drama-filled moments during the match that made the news, Twitterati made a laughing stock of Shastri, flooding the internet with hilarious memes. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Leicester City F.C. knocks out Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool F.C. from EFL Cup

Leicester City grabbed second-half goals through Shinji Okazaki and record signing Islam Slimani to earn a 2-0 victory over Liverpool. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Magical Lionel Messi hits 4 as FC Barcelona thrash Eibar in La Liga encounter

Lionel Messi struck four goals as Barcelona romped to a 6-1 win over Eibar to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Crackdown on shell companies: Govt makes public names of debarred directors

The government has made public the names of over 55,000 directors linked to shell companies.

Shore up spending, says SBI

The SBI report, however, warned that if the government slashes its spending, growth that is already weak will suffer further.

GST hits small businesses hard

With dominance of trade by large players, unorganised and small local or regional players are finding it difficult to cope with the current distribution infrastructure.

GST Council to meet on Oct 6, may dole out sops to exporters

The 22nd meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will be held on October 6. Photo: AP

I-T department asks firms to furnish Apr-Sept income estimates

Companies and taxpayers who have to get their accounts audited will be required to submit their income estimates and tax liability for six months of 2017 to the I-T department. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham