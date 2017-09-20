Business, Economy

Govt will take additional measures to bolster economy: Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
He also said that the government has approved the merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses. 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will take additional measures to bolster economic growth. Photo: Twitter| ANI
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will take additional measures to bolster economic growth. Photo: Twitter| ANI

New Delhi: With the economic growth slowing to a three-year-low of 5.7 per cent GDP, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government will take additional measures to bolster economy.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting, the finance minister said "We have taken note of all economic indicators which are available... the government will take any additional moves which are necessary. I am not in a position to announce today in the press conference. I will be certainly consulting the prime minister before that and when we decide, you will come
to know".

He also said that the government has approved the merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses. 

"Cabinet approves rationalisation/merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses (GIPs) into 5 GIPs at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Minto Road and Mayapuri in New Delhi, Nashik in Maharashtra and Temple Street in Kolkata," an official statement said.

The exchequer cost will be "zero", said a government statement, adding that there will be no retrenchment and employees will be absorbed.

According to the statement, 468 acres of land belonging to these units that are to be merged will go to the Land & Development Office of the Ministry of Urban Development.

With the deadline for filing the GSTR-3B invoice expiring on Wednesday midnight, Jaitley urged taxpayers to not wait till the last day to file tax returns as it puts pressure on the GSTN portal.

In line with its disinvestment plans, the Centre also decided to exit three ITDC hotels including Jaipur Ashok and handover them to the state governments concerned. The Union Cabinet approved the transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok and Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Mysore, to the governments of Rajasthan and Karnataka.

According to PTI, this policy is in line with the view that running and managing hotels is not the job of the government or its entities.

Tags: union cabinet, finance minister arun jaitley, economic growth, government press
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Low GDP, rising inflation, CAD: Jaitley meets officials to take stock of economy
Modi-Jaitley meet to explore remedy for 'ailing' economy postponed
Worried Modi to take stock of sluggish economy with Jaitley, officials


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Patient stabs doctor over expensive treatment at Pune hospital

The man has been discharged after the incident without any fee for treatment (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Get an Apple iPhone 7 256GB for less than Rs 50,000 – here’s how

Paytm has announced an ultimate gadgets flash sale that is only available till September 23) starting 2pm and 8pm.
 

iPhone 8 review: Keep aside the iPhone X — it’s too shiny for now

The iPhone 8 is about $50 more than what the iPhone 7 cost at launch. Samsung has similarly increased the prices of its flagship Galaxy phones, and the S8 still outsold last year's S7. Consumers seem willing to pay.
 

Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Airtel, Vodafone slam TRAI for IUC rate cut, claim it will benefit Jio only

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have slammed Trai's decision to reduce call connect charges and said it will only benefit

Low GDP, rising inflation, CAD: Jaitley meets officials to take stock of economy

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, took stock of the sluggish growth in the economy. Photo: PTI

Crackdown on shell companies: Govt makes public names of debarred directors

The government has made public the names of over 55,000 directors linked to shell companies.

Shore up spending, says SBI

The SBI report, however, warned that if the government slashes its spending, growth that is already weak will suffer further.

GST hits small businesses hard

With dominance of trade by large players, unorganised and small local or regional players are finding it difficult to cope with the current distribution infrastructure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham