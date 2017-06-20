Business, Economy

GST will be launched on midnight of June 30, says Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Inaugration ceremony will mark switch over and will be attended by President, Vice President and Prime Minister.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will definitely rollout at the stroke of midnight of June 30.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he said the inaugration ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be attended by the President, Vice president and Prime Minister. The President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject of GST.

He added that two short films made on GST will also be screened on that day.

Addressing the question of GST's impact on GDP, he said "I anticipate in the long term, being a more efficient system, the revenue inflow and spending capacity of the centre and the states will increase and have a consequent impact on GDP".

Jaitley further said that all reforms are initially seen as "disruptive". However, in the long run they become "result-yielding". "There will be short-term challenges in the switch over. That is why I have extended the date for filing of GST returns. Industry and trade will have to prepare themselves. It is not very complicated," he said.

He further said the process of registration on the GSTN is going on smoothly. Responding to the question of traders facing problems in registering themselves, he said "The 65,000 who registered did not have issues, the 5,000 who did are on Twitter".

Talking about GST-prepareness of the country, he said it will be measured not on July 1, but in August when the returns will be filed. He reiterated that the government has given a two-month relaxation to the industry for filing of returns because of this reason. "We had been saying GST will be rolled out by July 1; nobody had any business not to be ready. If a trader is still not ready by that time, then he does not want to be ready," he added. 

Earlier, the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham) and Civil Aviation Ministry had requested the Finance Ministry to defer the GST rollout. Both bodies reckoned that the machinery was not prepared to roll out GST from July 1.

The anti-profiteering provision of GST has been a point of contention between the government and traders. "Anti-profiteering clause in GST is a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to," Jaitley said reassuringly.

Tags: gst, arun jaitley, gst effect, gst rollover, gst preparedness
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Over 1,500 mechanised boats and 500 beach landing vessels are operating from fishing harbours in Andhra Pradesh.

GST may make seafood dearer in Andhra Pradesh

The GST council has washed away the hopes of fishermen in Andhra Pradesh by not responding to their pleas to exempt them from GST.
20 Jun 2017 7:04 AM
CM Siddaramaiah speaks during the Council session in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: DC)

GST: Siddaramaiah, BJP MLCs praise Byregowda

Opposition leader K.S. Eshwarappa and BJP member Lehar Singh too praised Mr Byregowda for doing a good job in the GST council.
20 Jun 2017 6:49 AM
Besides, the GST council is a permanent body of state finance ministers it could frequently discuss any anomalies and complaints and rectify them.

Tamil Nadu passes GST bill amid stiff opposition by DMK, Congress

‘GST council will discuss complaints of all sections of people, rectify them’.
20 Jun 2017 6:07 AM
Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu assembly adopts GST Bill amid DMK MLAs walkout

The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 was later passed by a voice vote in the absence of the DMK.
19 Jun 2017 8:02 PM
GST is a pan-India tax.

Don't rush for GSTIN; provisional ID will suffice initially: official

Govt has done away with requirement of verification of registration through digital signature.
19 Jun 2017 5:07 PM
Workshop was attended by representatives from ports, various attached and subordinate organisations under the Ministry of Shipping and industry associations. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Shipping Ministry sets up GST cells, conducts workshop

Various aspects related to GST compliance like registration and return filing were discussed in detail.
19 Jun 2017 7:53 PM
