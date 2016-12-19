 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brings up his double ton as India punish England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Double ton for Karun Nair, India in command
 
Business, Economy

EPFO lowers interest rate on EPF to 8.65 per cent for FY17

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2016, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 3:03 pm IST
It was widely expectd that Central Baord of Trustees at EPFO would retain present rate of 8.8 per cent.
EPFO is a retiremnt funds body.
 EPFO is a retiremnt funds body.

Mumbai: Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) after its meeting in Bengaluru on Monday said that it has fixed an interest rate of 8.65 per cent on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the year 2016-17.

The Central Board of Trustees at the EPFO did not retain the present interest rate of 8.8 per cent that was valid for the year 2015-16.

The decision is bound to impact over 4 crore subscribers to country’s premium saving scheme run by government of India.

The prevailing uncertain fiscal environment post demonetisation in country would have spurred the members of the Central Board of Trustees to slash the interest rate.

Earlier, the finance ministry had decided to revise the interest rate for 2015-16 to 8.7 per cent from the existing 8.8 per cent.

Of late, the EPFO has been investing large amounts of proceeds in EPF accounts in equity markets to generate more resources.

Tags: epfo, epf, provident fund, equit markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan
 

Miss Puerto Rico lands Miss World 2016 crown

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on December 18, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir Khan is a self-proclaimed sex therapist!

Karan Johar and Aamir Khan. In the last season, Aamir had shared the couch with his wife Kiran Rao and this time his 'Dangal' daughters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh had kept him company.
 

‘He groped my breasts; I started shivering’: Sonam reveals she was molested at 14

The actress had delivered a critically acclaimed perforamance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Railways plans separate body to fix passenger fares, freight rates

Indian Railways gives Rs 33,000 crore annually for fare subsidy.

Prospects of rate cut bleak as dollar, crude rise: Assocham

The dollar strengthening has a direct and immediate impact on the country's overall balance of payment position and would lead to inflation in the medium term

GST rollout may be pushed to July, industry needs time: experts

State governments across the country are keen to implement GST at the earliest.

FPI bearish stance continues; net outflow at Rs 19,500 crore

This year, so far, FPIs have invested a net sum of Rs 27,600 crore in stocks, while they pulled out Rs 43,162 crore from the debt market.

Services to form 25 pc of global trade by 2030: HSBC

Whilst the USD value of global merchandise exports has probably contracted by about 3 per cent this year, cross-border sales of services
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham