Business, Economy

Worried Modi to take stock of sluggish economy with Jaitley, officials

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2017, 10:17 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Govt data showed GDP growth in first quarter of current fiscal slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Concerned about the slowdown in the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other top officials later today to take stock of the situation and discuss remedial measures to bolster growth.

Modi will threadbare analyse the economic situation with Jaitley and secretaries of the finance ministry and explore options to stimulate the economy, official sources said.

The meeting comes days after government data showed GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slumping to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent, from 7.9 per cent in April- June of 2016 and 6.1 per cent of January-March.

GDP growth has declined steadily for six straight quarters and the Economic Survey-II predicts that the economy may not be able to achieve the targeted growth rate of 7.5 per cent owing to deflationary pressures.

Exports are facing strong headwinds and the industrial growth is the lowest in five years. The current account deficit (CAD) in the April-June quarter has risen to 2.4 per cent of GDP, or USD 14.3 billion, mainly on account of increased trade gap.

CAD, the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, was 0.1 per cent (USD 0.4 billion) in the June quarter of last fiscal. The figure compares with 0.6 per cent (USD 3.4 billion) for January-March 2017.

The teething troubles with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), after-effects of demonetisation and the fiscal space available is likely to figure during the meeting.

Till date, direct and indirect tax collections, as well as projections for the year, may be presented to the prime minister. Disinvestment proceeds may also be put before Modi to give a fuller picture of government finances.

Inflationary pressures, along with reasons for the lacklustre manufacturing growth of 1.2 per cent in July, may also come up for discussion, they said, adding that the meeting may also take stock of spread of monsoon and its impact on agricultural economy.

Both wholesale and retail inflation rose in August.

With demonetisation said to have dealt a blow to black money, steps being taken to prevent its generation may also be discussed at the meeting. Sources said the interaction may focus broadly on what ails the economy and the fiscal space available with the government.

Steps to boost economic growth, create jobs and reviving private investment may be part of the discussion, they said. The government is concerned at the stuttering growth despite a benign macroeconomic environment with easy money flowing in, global growth reviving, government revenues looking solid, deep foreign exchange reserves, reasonable oil prices and a decent monsoon keeping food prices in check.

Increasing government spending, particularly on infrastructure, combined with quickly fixing the problems with GST may feature in tomorrow's deliberations.

Tags: narendra modi, arun jaitley, economic growth, slow economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

GST rollout was hasty, demonetisation impacted GDP: Manmohan Singh
'CAD likely at 1.5 per cent of GDP in 2017; funding not a constraint'
Current account deficit seen at 1.2-1.3 pc of GDP in FY18: Icra


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale: All discounts, offers, deals on smartphones

Flipkart is also expected to announce heavy discounts on smartphones, including HTC 11, Apple iPhones and Lenovo K8 Plus.
 

New WhatsApp feature will let you free up space on phone

WhatsApp has included a new storage management section into its Setting menu on Android.
 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Slow economic growth may force Modi govt to cut road, rail projects funding

Economic growth slipped to a three-year low in April-June quarter. (Photo: AP)

‘Hasty’ GST to hit growth: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

India could be forced to cut spending on railways, highways as GST hit revenue

India could be forced to cut spending on key infrastructure such as railways and highways as lower-than-expected tax collections and sluggish growth have upset the government’s budget calculations, two finance ministry officials said.

Bank unions approach FM for FRDI Bill withdrawal

Bank unions have requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to withdraw the FRDI Bill. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Low GDP, widening CAD: PM to meet FM to review economic situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other top officials on Tuesday to take stock of India's economic situation. Photo: PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham