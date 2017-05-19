Business, Economy

Daily use products to cost less, all cars may get costly

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 19, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:30 am IST
ACs and refrigerators will fall in the 28 per cent tax slab while life saving drugs have been kept at five per cent rate.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives to attend the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives to attend the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Putting at rest the speculation about the inflationary impact of nationwide indirect tax on household budgets, the GST Council has decided to exempt essential commodities like foodgrains from the tax.

Products like hair oil, soaps and toothpaste will become cheaper as these products would be taxed at 18 per cent instead of the current overall tax incide-nce of 22-24 per cent. Daily-use items like sugar, tea, coffee and edible oil will attract the lowest tax rate of five per cent, almost the same as current incidence.

Cars, however, would get costly. Small cars will be charged one per cent cess on top of 28 per cent tax, mid-sized cars will attract three per cent cess and luxury cars will attract 15 per cent cess on top of the peak rate of 28 per cent.

The GST Council, the apex body for Goods and Service Tax (GST) comprising Union and state finance ministers, has finalised tax rates for 1,205 items on Thursday. The rates for the remaining six items, which include gold, footwear, branded items, packaged food items, and beedi,  and services would be fixed on Friday. As many as 81 per cent of the items will attract 18 per cent or less GST.

Seven per cent of the items fall under the exempt list while 14 per cent have been put in the lowest tax bracket of 5 per cent. Another 17 per cent items are in 12 per cent tax bracket, 43 per cent in 18 per cent tax slab and only 19 per cent of goods fall in the top tax bracket of 28 per cent.

ACs and refrigerators will fall in the 28 per cent tax slab while life saving drugs have been kept at five per cent rate.

“There will be no inflationary impact as most of the rates which are at 31 per cent have been brought down to 28 per cent,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

“Cereals will be in exempt list. But what is to be done with packaged and branded food that has to be separately decided? We are yet to take a decision on that,” he said.

“Tax rate under GST will not go up for any of the commodities. There is no increase. On many commodities,  there is a reduction particularly because the cascading effect of tax is gone,” the finance minister said.

Tags: finance ministry
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Coal in lowest tax slab, steel prices to remain stable

Representational Image

Foodgrains, cereals, milk to be cheaper under GST

Representational Image

India finalises tax rates: Cereals, hair oil, soaps to cost less in GST; cess on cars

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives to attend the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC. (Photo: PTI)

GST Council finalises tax rates on 80-90 per cent goods, services

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

J-K govt to benefit from GST, will seek its passage in a legislative assembly

Different indirect taxes of central excise duty, central sales tax CST and service tax are to be merged with C-GST while S-GST will subsume state sales tax, VAT, luxury tax and entertainment tax.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham