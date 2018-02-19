search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

After 7 months, traders fear GST glitches, says report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Major revamp of portal necessary to make it more efficient.
Around 59 per cent respondents to the survey comprised of MSME firms whereas the rest 41 per cent were large firms, said Ficci. 
 Around 59 per cent respondents to the survey comprised of MSME firms whereas the rest 41 per cent were large firms, said Ficci. 

New Delhi: Even after seven month of GST implementation, industry is concerned with glitches in GST portal, cumbersome return filing process and e-way Bill, according to a survey done by Ficci. 

“All respondents of the survey pointed out issues with the robustness and volume handling capacity of the GST portal. Problems like delayed reflection of updated data as well as payments, delays in process of input credit set offs, inability to upload heavy files of certain formats and lack of provision to modify or revise errors posed major challenges to businesses,” said Ficci. 

 

It said that respondents suggested that a major revamp of the portal was necessary to make it more efficient. There should be provisions for auto set off of the liability against available credit, it said.

Around 59 per cent respondents to the survey comprised of MSME firms whereas the rest 41 per cent were large firms, said Ficci. 

“The other pressing issue that all respondents of the survey raised was the cumbersome procedures and documentation for filing of returns. Monthly filing of GST return has been cited as a cumbersome procedure,” said Ficci.

It said that around 78 per cent of the respondents suggested that the periodicity of return filings for those taxpayers having aggregate turnover above Rs 1.5 crore should be changed from monthly to quarterly. 

“For services providers, multiplicity of registrations was a concern as a separate registration is now required with every state where service is being provided,” said Ficci. 

There should also be a centralised registration for inter-state services, it said.

Implementation issues related to e-way Bills also are also bothering traders. E-way bill is an electronically generated document which is required for the movement of goods of more then Rs 50,000 from one place to another. 

Tags: gst implementation, gst portal, ficci
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabu is mad at Ajay Devgn and it has got to do with her current relationship status

Tabu and Ajay Devgn's last collaboration 'Golmaal Again' was a blockbuster at the box office.
 

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

Neil Basu, currently Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, is tipped to take over one of the British policing’s toughest jobs. (Representational Image)
 

Guided without guardians: Saudi women can now own biz without male consent

Under Saudi Arabia's guardianship system, women are required to present proof of permission from a male ‘guardian’ - normally the husband, father or brother - to do any government paperwork, travel or enrol in classes. (Representational Image)
 

Man rescued after spending over 3 days in sewers, and all he wants is a cigarette

48-year-old David Miller was on the way to the pharmacy to collect a prescription when he fell. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Bhuvneshwar's five-for leads India to 28-run win

The India pacer claimed his first five-wicket haul in the shortest format to make sure his side ended up on the winning side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

WPI inflation falls to 2.84 pc in January, from 3.58 pc in December

Inflation in vegetables witnessed some softening with annual inflation at 40.77 per cent in January as against 56.46 per cent in the previous month.

Small Savings Act amended to allow flexibility to investors

No change in interest rate or tax policy on small savings scheme is being made through this amendment. (Photo: ANI)

GST mop up could top Rs 1 trillion a month post anti-evasion steps

The estimated collection for 8 months (July-February) of the current fiscal is Rs 4.44 lakh crore.

Inflation peaking off; RBI may cut rates by 25 bps in Aug: report

Central bank has also projected inflation to be in the range of 5.1-5.6 per cent in the first half of 2018-19.

Industrial output picks up, retail inflation dips

Within manufacturing, 16 out of 23 industry grou-ps showed positive growth on an annual basis. IIP had grown by 8.8 per cent in November 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham