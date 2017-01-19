Business, Economy

Govt may reduce PAN quoting limit on cash transaction in Budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Finace Ministry had made quoting of PAN a must on transactions worth Rs 50,000 effective Jan 1, 2016.
PAN card is impotant document issued by I-T department.
 PAN card is impotant document issued by I-T department.

Mumbai: Government on Thursday indicated it may bring down the threshold for quoting PAN for every transaction worth Rs 50,000 and above, The Economic Times quoted government sources as saying.

In the Budget 2017, the Ministry is expected to bring down it to Rs 30,000.

Finance Ministry headed by Arun Jaitley had last year made quoting of PAN compulsory for cash transactions worth Rs 50,000 and above with effect from January 1, 2016.

Such transactions as purchase of jewellery, transactions over Rs 2 lakh in cash or done through cards were brought under the ambit of the new rule at the time.

The Ministry also made PAN a must for buying immovable property worth over Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, quoting of PAN was mandatory for buying immovable properties of Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from that, to promote cashless economy and digital payments, the government may also announce disincentives for certain usage of cash in the Budget.

Tags: pan, cash transaction, budget2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Nation Gallery

Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone bug crashes phone with rainbow emoji

A screen grab from the YouTube video explaining the iPhone bug.
 

Priyanka crowned favourite dramatic TV actress at People's Choice Awards!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: AP)
 

Mona Lisa ties the knot with beau Vikrant in 'Bigg Boss' house

Bigg Boss show witnesses a fairy tale wedding.
 

Xiaomi could release new Redmi 4 with thin bezel

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone.
 

Yes, I gave the Rapid Fire questions to him: KJo admits cheating on his KWK show

Karan Johar from his television hit show, Koffee with Karan
 

Watch: Baba Ramdev wrestles, beats Olympic medallist 12-0

Baba Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FDI worth $1.77 bn in renewables from Apr-2014 to Sept-2016

Total FDI equity inflow in the non-conventional energy sector during April 2014 to September 2016 was USD 1.77 billion.

'GST will benefit Kerala with at least 20 pc tax revenue increase'

The new tax system would also end corruption to a great extent.

Cabinet clears insurance reforms; allows listing of PSU firms

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Coal Ministry to move Cabinet soon for fuel linkages to power sector

Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

Domestic demand, exports to help Indian cos: S&P

Faster economic growth as well as reforms makes India a good macroeconomic story and this, coupled with the stable credit profile of companies.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham