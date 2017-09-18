Business, Economy

Only solution to rising prices is to bring petrol under GST: Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Pradhan's statement comes a day after Arun Jaitley also hinted prices of petrol would be lower under GST.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the solution to growing petrol and diesel prices is to bring them under the ambit of GST. Photo: PTI
Amritsar: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday categorically stated that the answer to the growing fuel prices lies in bringing petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The only solution to it is GST, which should cover all petroleum products. We are sincerely appealing to the state government and GST council to look into this issue. Petrol and diesel should come under GST in that way the infirmity of tax should be equally shared. Also this will help with tax predictability".

This statement came a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pointed out saying, "In Delhi, the petrol price is Rs. 70 a litre whereas in Mumbai it is Rs. 80. It could be as low as Rs. 38.10 in both the cities if it were under the GST regime attracting a 12 percent tax".

Union Minister also asserted that the rise in prices of petrol was due to several factors.

As of now, petrol prices contain other elements like Centre-imposed excise duty, state-imposed VAT and dealer's commission. So if fuel is brought under GST, petrol price can come down to Rs. 38 per litre from Rs. 70 at 12 percent GST.

Tags: minister for petroleum and natural gas dharmendra pradhan, petrol price hike, daily price revision, goods & services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


