Business, Economy

Gadkari wants to take NHAI public, awaiting FinMin nod

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
The department of investment and public asset management in the finance ministry looks at divestment processes.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government wants to take the National Highways Authority (NHAI) public.
 Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government wants to take the National Highways Authority (NHAI) public.

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government wants to take the National Highways Authority (NHAI) public and is working on the same.

"It (NHAI IPO) is in the process now. I'm thinking, but I need approval from the finance ministry,"he said without spelling out details like the timing, maintaining that "it is in the process".

The department of investment and public asset management in the finance ministry looks at divestment processes.

Addressing an event by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, he made a passing reference to listing NHAI and added that government is confident of getting investor subscriptions of up to Rs 10 trillion.

The remarks were in the backdrop of impressive investor response to the Rs 1,560-crore IPO of Cochin Shipyard, that was over subscribed 76 times recently.

Reiterating that he wants to use public money to build infrastructure, especially if banks are reluctant to do so, Gadkari said senior citizens can be given an additional coupon of 0.5 per cent.

Last week he had said he was against using foreign funds to build large infra projects but wanted to scoop up funds from the common-man.

Making public his reservations with bankers, who he claimed are taking up to 12 months for financial closure of a project, Gadkari said the NHAI has enough money to undertake projects by itself in the EPC mode.

Conceding that there were difficulties in the past like NPAs, he asked banks to be more forthcoming and look at projects in a newer way. "I like people who commit mistakes. I dislike honest people who don't want to take a decision."

The ministry has gone for the EPC mode in the Rs 44,000-crore Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, he said, asserting that there is no dearth of funds for such projects. The minister, however, said PPS or build operate transfer routes is the ideal way to do infra projects.

Gadkari said the roads ministry will start using the TOT (toll operate transfer) in about six months and start a pilot project under the architecture in a month. However, when it comes to infra projects, road transport is the last priority in the scheme of things, he said, adding the first choice is water and then rail.

He said if auto sales continue to grow at the current pace, government will have to build an additional lane in the over 2 lakh km NH network every three years, which will entail an investment of Rs 80,000 crore. Traffic on the road is very high and the minister said running public transport on electric motors is the need right now.

He said government is planning to start 30 rural connectivity projects at an investment of Rs 8 trillion, of which five will begin in three months. It has already given out works of over Rs 5.6 trillion on roads and another Rs 3 trillion are in the pipeline, he said.

He also rued that land acquisition continues to be a problem when it comes to road building. Gadkari also warned cement companies against carterlisation and raising prices, saying there's a pending proposal to increase output through ten state-run plants which can be activated.

Stating that only a few of the many investor delegations he meets actually invest, Gadkari urged them to be more active.

Gadkari said despite a slew of sops, he cannot understand the reasons for low response from companies for investing in cruise tourism. Pointing to the case of an amphibious ship that has not rolled off for six months due to want of court permissions to build a landing ramp, he said public support and an attitude for development is essential.

In Maharashtra, the roads ministry has undertaken projects worth Rs 3 trillion in the last three years, saving Rs 5,000 crore, by liberalising tender Norma, he said.

Later, addressing the Progressive Maharashtra event, Gadkari, who also heads the Union shipping ministry, said the nation's largest container terminal JNPT to book a profit of Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal year.

Overall, he expects the 12 major ports that his ministry administers, to report an annual profit of Rs 7,000 crore this financial year, up from Rs 5,000 crore in FY17. 

Tags: national highways authority of india (nhai), union minister for road transport & highways and shipping nitin gadkari, initial public offer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Govt launches probe into Rs 7.51 crore bribery in NHAI project
Cabinet okays transfer of IISWC land in Gujarat to NHAI
Highway dispute resolution committee in a month: NHAI chief


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shekhar Suman yet again takes dig at Kangana after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Google's UPI-based payment app launched in India

Built on the Indian government-supported Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Tez allows users, free of charge, to make small or big payments straight from their bank accounts.
 

Watch: Rohan Bopanna pulls off magical point in Canada vs India Davis Cup tie

Despite some amazing bits of play, Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja could not come up with the goods against Vasek Pospisil and Daniel Nestor of Canada. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gets raging stare by MS Dhoni post awful mix-up, Twitter reacts

Dhoni responded with a serious stare to the Mumbai batsman, followed by a shake of the head.(Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

600 kg gold imported from Indonesia in only 2 months; govt mulls curbs

It is estimated India imports some 800 tonnes of gold eevry year. (Photo: File)

PE/VC exits at record high in Aug at $1.9 bn; may touch $10 bn

So far in 2017, overall PE/VC exits are at an all-time high of USD7.1 billion, surpassing the previous record of USD 6.7 billion for the full year of 2016.

Maharashtra on track to become a trillion-dollar economy: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

PAN to become Aadhaar for NGOs, businesses in black money fight

PAN is a 10-digit alpha numeric number important for filing income tax returns. (Photo: File)

Transfer 25k via SBI phone banking; pay 18 per cent GST even if ATM declines cash

SBI has imposed 18 per cent GST plus Rs 20 for ATM transactions for savings bank account customers, beyond the limit for free withdrawal. Photo: Twitter| @TheOfficialSBI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham