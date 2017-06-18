 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elects to bowl
 
Business, Economy

Swiss banks to India: Secrecy important for automatic info exchange

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Switzerland will also monitor the data protection measures taken by India regarding the details received from other jurisdictions.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: India will have to ensure strict confidentiality of information about its citizens' Swiss bank accounts received through the new automatic exchange window, failing which the Alpine nation will stop sharing the data.

Switzerland and its banks will also keep a close watch on the data protection measures taken by India regarding the details received from other jurisdictions and want all other global financial centres to implement the global framework for automatic exchange of information (AEOI) on financial matters.

On Friday, the Swiss Federal Council ratified the AEOI with India and 40 other jurisdictions to facilitate immediate sharing of details about suspected black money. The pact with India would not be subject to referendum and is planned for implementation in 2018, with the first set of data to be exchanged in 2019.

Bankers in Switzerland said this rollout plan will give them enough time to study the implementation by other global financial centres and the adherence to confidentiality and data protection requirements by India and other recipients. They also clarified this exercise would be followed not just for India, but all countries with which Switzerland will share banking information under the automatic route. Switzerland competes with Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, London and New York among the major global financial hubs.

Black money issue has been a political hot potato for long and the Indian government has stepped up its efforts in recent years to clamp down on this menace. These efforts have included hectic parleys with the Swiss authorities. With its long-standing banking secrecy walls crumbling in under global pressure, Switzerland has finally agreed to share tax information on automatic basis with several countries including India, but wants adherence to strict data protection and privacy requirements.

Officials from the Switzerland government and leading groupings of Swiss banks told PTI that data protection and a level playing field need to be ensured by India and other jurisdictions with whom the AEOI regime would be implemented. The Association of Swiss Private Banks said the main concerns with respect to AEOI relate to data protection and level playing field. "We would like to ensure that bank data that will be transmitted in 2019 is used for tax verification purposes only...if data received from another country has been misused in a jurisdiction, Switzerland is unlikely to send data to that jurisdiction," the grouping's manager Jan Langlo told PTI from Geneva.

The Geneva-based association has nine member banks employing around 7,500 people worldwide, as per its website. On whether there are any particular concerns related to India with respect to privacy and protection of data, Lango replied in the negative. "We have no particular concern over India, where the rule of law seems to be properly upheld," Lango added.

Further, the association said that since Switzerland would start exchanging data one year later than most other countries, the banks would be able to verify that the other financial centres also exchange with India and the 40 other jurisdictions. A Swiss government official said that if states do not meet certain requirements of the standard, then the Federal Council would suspend AEOI.

While emphasising that banks agreed to the plan of the government, SIF (State Secretariat for International Financial Matters) spokesperson Frank Wettstein from Berne said banks there only had concerns about the way the AEOI is activated and wanted to do so only only with jurisdictions that are sure to fulfil the requirements of the standard. "The Swiss authorities will make sure that the partner states meet the requirements of the standard. If not, the Federal Council will suspend the AEOI according to the MCAA," Wettstein told PTI.

The exchange of information would be based on the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on AEOI, which is in turn based on the international standard for the exchange of information developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Asserting that the banks in Switzerland are fully committed to implement AEOI, Swiss Bankers' Association (SBA) said the banks have suggested a specific clause for data protection, security and to guarantee a level playing field in terms of competitiveness.

SBA's Head of Public Relations Sindy Schmiegel told PTI from Basel that for reasons of data protection and data security and to guarantee a level playing field in terms of competitiveness, the banks have suggested a specific clause which demands that the federal council verifies that these two factors are considered. "This clause will be integrated in Swiss legal provisions to implement the AEOI. India is one of many other countries and not addressed in particular," Schmiegel said.

SBA has around 296 institutional members and thousands of individual members. The Swiss Federal Council would soon notify India about the exact date from which the automatic exchange would begin. Besides, the council would prepare a situation report before the first exchange of data with India and other jurisdictions.

The Association of Swiss Private Banks is also in "close contact" with Swiss authorities to better understand how the standard must be implemented and to ensure consistency with the other financial centres. "Of particular concern is the reluctance of the United States to apply the OECD standard, since their FATCA agreements provide other countries with far less information," Lango noted.

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is aimed at ensuring that details of financial assets of American citizens are available to the US authorities. 

Tags: swiss banks, black money, india, foreign accounts, aeoi, information exchange, security
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India gets direct access to black money in Swiss: What does it mean

Switzerland has finally ratified automatic exchange of financial account information with India.
16 Jun 2017 5:58 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

Modi's war on black money: Swiss govt ratifies auto info sharing pact

Implementation of pact is planned for 2018 and first set of data should be exchanged in 2019.
16 Jun 2017 4:59 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola-Sadia bridge, the country’s longest river bridge, in Assam on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi vows to give seized black money to the poor

We had decided to take strong steps against black money in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet, says Modi.
27 May 2017 1:40 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 

On demand: Library of Trump's 'popular' tweets opens in New York

The library, which will remain open till June 18, is close to Trump Tower, local media reports said. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elects to bowl

Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Revealed! After Salman’s Tubelight, SRK to do another cameo in Jagga Jasoos

Shah Rukh Khan
 

ICC Champions Trophy final, India vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

Team India captain Virat Kohli will look to defend the Champions Trophy title when they meet Pakistan in the final. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Durables industry worried over stock, losses in run-up to GST

Representational Image.

Retailers working overtime to be GST-ready, rule out sales hit

Representational Image.

Finance ministry asks PSBs to explore acquisition of smaller banks

Representational Image.

'Need to firewall systems to counter cyber risks around GST'

Representational Image.

CAIT asks GST Council to revisit products under 28 per cent slab

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham