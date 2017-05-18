Will help J&K in GST roll out respecting Article 370: Arun Jaitley

Srinagar: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today assured the Jammu and Kashmir government of all possible help in restructuring the GST rollout for the state while respecting its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Jaitley promised that the Centre will do all it can in restructuring the GST implementation for Jammu and Kashmir keeping in mind the special status of the state, an official spokesman said here.

The meeting of the GST Council, headed by Jaitley and consisting of state finance ministers, kicked off here today. As soon as the meeting got under way, Jaitley informed the gathering the demise of Union Environment Minister Anil

Dave, the spokesman said. The session observed silence for two minutes in his remembrance.

He complimented the state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for helping organise the final leg of the GST Council meet before the law kicks in from July 1 this year. Drabu said the historic meeting will make Jammu and Kashmir part of the economic history aimed at reordering the country's federal polity.

"We are now part of the national policy making which will be recorded in history," he added. The meeting will last for two days during which the participants will decide on tax bands for various commodities under the country's first major indirect tax reform.