 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: DMK MLAs go on rampage in TN Assembly during trust vote; evicted
 
Business, Economy

A 5-tier GST is not an ideal taxation regime, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Former deputy chairman of now disbanded plan panel says ideal GST has some exemptions and one single rate.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia.
 Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Mumbai: Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of erstwhile planning commission, has said that the five-tier tax rate incorporated under proposed Goods and Services tax regime was not an ideal taxation method, The Times of India reported.

Under the proposed tax structure of GST, lowest 5 per cent and highest 28 per cent tax rates have been included for implementing uniform tax rate. Besides,  tax rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent are also part of the  draft legislation.

Ahluwalia headed the top plan body under former prime minister Manmohan Singh who led the United Progressive Alliance government for two terms.

The GST Council, nodal agency for GST related matters, in next three or four years must work towards plan to make GST a single uniform tax across the country, he said.

“Ideal GST has some exemptions and one single rate,” TOI quoted Ahluwalia as saying. According to Ahluwalia the GST Council must work on this agenda that over next 3-4 years they will clean up "multiplicity of rates".

Tags: gst, gst council, goods and services, mmontek singh ahluwalia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at GST Council's 10th meeting in Udaipur. (Photo: Finance Ministry)

GST Council may discuss tax on gold, key legislations

Integrated GST, States GST and law for compensation to states were likely to be discussed.
18 Feb 2017 12:12 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST Council to finalise draft model GST law on Saturday

Council, headed by Arun Jaitley, also likely to finalise definition of 'agriculture' and 'agriculturist'.
17 Feb 2017 7:59 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ prices, colour variants

The listing also revealed the price details of the two models— Galaxy S8 would be $950 while Galaxy S8 would be priced at $1050.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives his dogs some catching practice

MS Dhoni is making the most of his time away from international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | Peep at Earth from ISS's cameras in real time, daily

NASA’s ISS cameras stream a real-time live view of the Earth from multiple cameras onboard. Click on the video below to see the Earth from the ISS in real time.
 

Video | Watch Boeing roll out its latest 330-passenger aircraft

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.
 

Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for tweet about Tamil Nadu politics

Sanjay Manjrekar couple of fans took pot-shots at the former India cricketer, spelling his name in weird manners. (Photo: AP)
 

AIMIM MLA calls PV Sindhu volleyball player

Badminton ace P. V. Sindhu is all smiles at the 5K Run organised around Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST Council may discuss tax on gold, key legislations

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at GST Council's 10th meeting in Udaipur. (Photo: Finance Ministry)

GST Council to finalise draft model GST law on Saturday

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Iran's delay likely to hinder recovery in Basmati exports

Representational image.

'Whimsical Trump' presents an exciting opportunity: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Jharkhand CM completes Rs 19,118-crore projects in 3 years

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das with Indian investors and foreign representatives after signing MoU during Global Investors Summit at Khelgaon in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham