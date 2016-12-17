 LIVE !  :  Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: India on a roll, England 7 down
 
Business, Economy

Arun Jaitley hints not all scrapped currency will be remonetised

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 12:27 pm IST
Says demonetisation will create new Indian normal as one that existed for past seven decades is unacceptable.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hinted that not all of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore worth of currency junked will be remonetised through issuance of new notes as he said digital currency will fill the gap.

Calling the scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as "a courageous step", he said the government could do it as India today has the capacity to take such decisions and experiment boldly.

The move will create a new Indian normal as the one that existed for the past seven decades is "unacceptable", he said, adding that demonetisation will help rid the economy of high cash circulation that had led to tax evasion, blackmoney and currency being used for crime.

"One of the efforts of this exercise has to be that even though a reduced cash currency could remain, our conscious effort... (is) to supplement the rest with a digital currency," he said while addressing annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI here.

As many as 17,165 million pieces of Rs 500 denomination and 6,858 million pieces of Rs 1,000 banknotes were in circulation on November 8 when the government made the surprise announcement.

Jaitley further said: "The whole process of remonetisation is not going to take very long time and I'm sure very soon the Reserve Bank by injecting currency daily into the banking and postal system will be able to complete that."

Also, the push to use the digital mode to make payments has been gaining ground. "The manner it has taken place in the last five weeks is indeed commendable. Only a section of Parliament seems unaware of what is happening," he said.

Once the remonetisation process is complete, it will mark "the creation of a new Indian normal because the normal that existed for 70 years is an unacceptable normal," he added.

"The 70-year normal had become a way of life for almost every Indian. It was not merely a fact that you had a lot more cash currency, far larger cash currency as part of your GDP... the economic and social consequences of that are extremely adverse."

He made a point that dealing in that cash currency had led to a lot of aberrations in terms of tax non-compliance, currency being used for collateral purposes like crime, escaping the tax net and not getting into the banking system.

Tags: remonetisation, demonetisation, new notes, arun jaitley

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Over 1 tonne narcotics worth $57 million destroyed in China

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

When Narendra Modi asked adman for story in 6 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Hrithik-Kangana tiff: Actress says she 'felt naked when letters were exposed'

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's legal battle had started earlier this year.
 

I have been trying to avoid Ranbir Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt

Along with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir will also be seen in 'Jagga Jasoos' next year.
 

New York and Boston could approach record low in Arctic chill

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Pakistani toddler cured of rare disease at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City

Zia Ulla holding his daughter Zeenia along with Dr. Sunil Bhat, Senior Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation service at Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center of Narayana Health City (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Remonetisation will not take very long time: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Govt to review cash withdrawal limit after December 30

New legal tender of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Cash crunch to end by mid-January, says Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at ana earlier Make In India event.

Demonetisation: SC refuses to extend use of old Rs 500 notes

Old Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes are no longer legal tender.

Govt expects high FDI inflow momentum to continue in 2017

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham