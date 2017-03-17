 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451
 
Business, Economy

No proposal to withdraw new Rs 2,000 notes: Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Finance Minister says as on March 3, 2017 currency in circulation was Rs 12 lakh crore.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said there is no proposal to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes that were introduced post demonetisation. The Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced along with new Rs 500 currency following the withdrawal of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from November 9, 2016.

"There is no proposal to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknote," the minister said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. Jaitley further said the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes returned to currency chests of the RBI amounted to Rs 12.44 lakh crore (as on December 10, 2016).

The data obtained in this regard would need to be reconciled with the physical cash balances to eliminate counterfeit notes, accounting errors and possible double counts after which only the final figures will be arrived at, he said.

He added that as on March 3, 2017 the currency in circulation was Rs 12 lakh  crore and as on January 27, it was Rs 9.921 lakh crore. Jaitley said the cash recall seeks to create a new "normal" wherein the GDP will be bigger, cleaner and real.

"This exercise is part of the government's resolve to eliminate corruption, blackmoney, counterfeit currency and terror funding. "This exercise has resulted in an increase in deposits with banks. This will facilitate reduction of interest rates and provide more headroom to banks to expand their credit base," the minister said.

Following demonetisation, several restrictions were imposed on withdrawal from banks as well as ATMs. The restrictions have been gradually removed.

Tags: demonetisation, remonetisation, rs 200 notes, arun jaitley, note ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Economic Affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File)

'No plans to introduce Rs 1000 notes': Shaktikanta Das debunks reports

Das says government's goal was instead to enable enough cash supply in lower denomination of Rs 500 and 100 notes.
22 Feb 2017 11:08 AM
Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.

New Rs 10 notes with more security coming soon

Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing signature of Governor Urjit Patel.
09 Mar 2017 1:42 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
 

Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451

KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman hits back hard against sexual harassment at the workplace

The video comes at a crucial time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Fed rate hike marks normalisation of US monetary policy: Fitch

Global Rating agency Fitch

Indian economy to pick up once impact of note ban fades: IMF

International Monetary Fund

Note-ban bites income tax dept,Q4 advance tax mop-up falls 10 per cent

The department had collected Rs 1.01 trillion in advance taxes from the city in the March quarter of last fiscal.

GST Council may clear supplementary legislations today

Finance Minister Arun Jitley

Markets well placed to absorb Fed rate hike: Das

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham