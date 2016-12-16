 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback to Indian side, Ishant Sharma struck early as he dismissed Keaton Jennings early on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: India on a roll, England lose openers
 
Demonetisation: SC may extend use of Rs 500 notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2016, 11:30 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 12:12 pm IST
Favourable verdict may help reduce peoples' woes who still stay in long queues outside banks and ATM kiosks.
Old Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes are no longer legal tender.
Mumbai: The Supreme Court which earlier heard petition challenging demonetisation has said that it may pass order on a plea seeking extension in use of demonetised Rs 500 currency notes for some more time, PTI reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the apex court slammed the government for failing to provide the general public with enough cash as people were still facing inconvenience even after over a month since notes were banned.

The government had requested the SC to not pass any interim order on note ban as the move will lead to more cases of black money which the SC bench did not buy saying when common man was not getting a single note, large amounts of new notes were being recovered from through out the country.

On December 15, government fully stopped use of Rs 500 notes as it had given some relaxation in their rules. Till Thursday, Rs 500 notes continued to enjoy their legal tender status at select outlets including at LPG centres, petrol pumps, paying for public taxes and school fees with a cap.

The government has now completed a total phase out of Old High Denomination currency notes from the banking system after extending many relaxations in their use. On November 8, the government took the entire nation by surprise through a televised announcement that it was scraping Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes.

Both the denominations constituted over 86 per cent of total currency in circulation in system and government cancelling them caused huge cash crunch in country that led to long queues outside banks and ATM kiosks.

Tags: demonetisation, note ban
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT
