Business, Economy

Petrol, diesel prices at 3-year high: Rates may drop 'drastically' under GST

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday had expressed the need for including petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST.
Petrol and diesel prices have hit a three-year high since the introduction of dynamic pricing mechanism in June.
 Petrol and diesel prices have hit a three-year high since the introduction of dynamic pricing mechanism in June.

Mumbai: As petrol and diesel prices continue to shoot through the roof, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s call for including fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has raised a lot of questions.

As of Friday, a litre of petrol was sold for Rs 79.54 in Mumbai, the highest in three years while a litre of diesel cost Rs 62.46. The prices in other cities, including the four metros has also been steadily rising.

Petrol prices in major cities. Source: IOC website.

Petrol prices in major cities. Source: IOC website.

According to data on Indian Oil’s website, petrol dealers buy petrol at the rate of Rs 30.41 in Delhi. After the addition of excise duty (Rs 21.48), dealer commission (Rs 3.47) and VAT (Rs 14.97 or 27 per cent), the total price stands at Rs 70.43, approvimately. This break up differs slightly from state to state, depending upon the VAT applied.

Price buildup of petrol in Delhi. Source: IOC website.

Price buildup of petrol in Delhi. Source: IOC website.

At such a time, Petroleum Minister’s non-intervention policy in the daily change mechanism has withdrawn a lot of flak. However, he also expressed the need for including petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, so far excluded. “GST is the only way to have a rational price mechanism in petroleum products. There will be tax predictability if petroleum products are brought under GST,” he said on Wednesday.

What happens if petrol and diesel are included under GST?

If we take into consideration that petrol and diesel are taxed at 12 per cent, the minimum levy that can be expected, then petrol in Delhi would sell at roughly Rs 38 as VAT and excise duty would be subsumed.

At 18 per cent, petrol would sell at about Rs 40 in Delhi. Similarly, at 28 per cent, it would cost around Rs 43.49.

Petroleum and diesel owners have also been rallying for the inclusion under GST. "Prices will come down drastically. The state and central government don't want it. We (petroleum dealers) have been demanding for petrol and diesel to be shifted under GST," said Ravi Shinde, President of Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai.

Due to different taxes imposed by different states, traders consuming fuel in large amounts and ferrying between states, buy fuel from the state where the tax is lower. "If a Maharashtra vehicle is moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, the owner will buy petrol or diesel from Gujarat because tax is lower. Thousands of people do the same, leading to losses for petrol dealers and overcongestion along borders," added Shinde.

Therefore, by moving petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST,  prices are expected to come down. However, it remains an issue to be decided upon by the Arun Jaitley-headed GST Council.

It has been noted that ever since the rollout of dynamic pricing system, prices of petrol have risen by as much as Rs. 4.92-7.21 per litre, while diesel price increased by nearly Rs.3.57-5.76 per litre, in the four major cities.

Tags: union petroleum minister- dharmendra pradhan, petrol price hike, daily change in petrol and diesel prices, goods & services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

GST on petrol: No cut in tax on fuel
Daily petrol price change to stay, GST only way to rational pricing: Pradhan
Petrol, diesel prices on the rise: Rs 79 in Mumbai, Rs 72 in Chennai


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Getting pesky SMSes, 'Can you hear me' calls? Trai to tackle them soon

Trai on Thursday restarted the consultation process to curb the menace of pesky calls and SMSes.

Idea joins IUC debate; urges Trai for separate rates for VoLTE, normal calls      

Idea Cellular urged Trai for separate IUC rates for VoLTE calls and traditional calls.

GST to hit informal sector; GDP growth to moderate: UN report

Coal mining is a major sector that contributes significantly to GDP. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Inflation rises to 4-month high

However, the prices of pulses were down by 30.16 per cent when compared to August last year.

GST teething issues will be solved in three-four months: Badal

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham