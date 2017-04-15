Latur girl wins Rs 1 crore prize under Narendra Modi's digital India push

Nagpur: A 20-year-old girl from Maharashtra on Friday won Rs 1 crore prize under the Lucky Grahak Yojana scheme, which aims at promoting cashless transactions. Shradha Mengshette, a second year student of Electrical

Engineering from Latur, emerged as the winner of Rs 1 crore mega draw for consumers.

She was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. She won the reward for making a transaction of Rs 1,590 through her RuPay card online to pay the monthly EMI for her new mobile phone.

The two incentive schemes-- Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana — ended after a 100-day information, education and communication campaign led by NITI Aayog to make digital payments a mass movement in India.

Under the schemes, Rs 258 crore of prize money was won by 16 lakh winners, including customers and merchants belonging to various corners of the country. The winners of the Mega Draw were felicitated by the Prime Minister, who highlighted the need to spread the digital payments revolution in the country.

The second prize of Rs 50 lakh, under the Lucky Grahak Yojana for consumers, was won by Hardik Kumar from Khambhat (Cambay) in Gujarat. The 29-year-old is a primary school teacher, who used his RuPay card for making a transaction of Rs 1,100.

Another RuPay card transaction, of just Rs 100, won Bharat Singh from the Sherpur village in Uttarakhand Rs 25 lakh. The first prize of Rs 50 lakh, under the DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana category for merchants, was won by Anand

Ananthapadmanabhan for accepting a payment of Rs 300 at GRT Jewellers in Tambaram, Chennai. Anantapadmanabhan donated his prize money to the Clean Ganga campaign.

The second prize of Rs 25 lakh was won by Ragini Rajendra Uttekar, owner of a small beauty parlour in Thane in Maharashtra. She accepted a payment of Rs 510, which won her the prize.

The third prize of Rs 12 lakh was won by 33-year-old Shaik Rafi, who runs a wholesale clothing store in Ameerpet, Telangana. He had accepted a payment of Rs 2,000 on his PoS machine.