Business, Economy

How much does it cost govt to print Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes?

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Govt had scrapped Rs 15 lakh crore worth of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in November last year.
New Rs 2000 notes have been introduced in banking system.
 New Rs 2000 notes have been introduced in banking system.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it costs between Rs 2.87 and Rs 3.77 to print each currency note of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. However, it did not indicate the total cost involved in replacing the junk notes.

The approximate cost of printing each new note of Rs. 500 denomination is in the range of Rs 2.87 to Rs 3.09, and Rs 3.54 to Rs 3.77 for Rs 2,000, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is too early to indicate the total cost of printing of new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000, as they are still being printed," Mr Meghwal said. He was responding to a question on printing cost of each piece of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

New notes are being printed continuously to fulfil the needs of the public, he said.  As of February 24, 2017, India's currency in circulation was Rs 11.64 lakh crore.

After demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes, the Reserve Bank of India's currency chests had received an amount of Rs 12.44 lakh crore in the form of these junked notes as of December 10, 2016. The process of verification of returned notes for counterfeit notes and accounting reconciliation is still on, he added.

The Reserve Bank of India procures papers for printing new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 from existing suppliers, Mr Meghwal said in response to a separate question.

"It has also been agreed by all suppliers that the Indian specific banknote paper will not be supplied to any other party," he added. A clause about "Secrecy and Exclusivity" has been included in the agreement, the minister said.

Asked about recalibration of ATMs and banks, Mr Meghwal said that out of total 2.18 lakh ATMs across the country, around 1.98 lakh have been recalibrated as on January 4, 2017.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working with the respective banks to recalibrate remaining ATMs, he said. Asked about complaints regarding non-functioning of ATMs post-demonetisation, the minister said they have been taken up immediately with the banks concerned for appropriate resolution.

The government had on November 8 last year announced its decision to junk Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, taking out 86 per cent of currency in circulation.

Tags: rs 500 notes, rs 2000 notes, note ban, note printing cost, remonetisation, printing cost
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Economic Affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File)

'No plans to introduce Rs 1000 notes': Shaktikanta Das debunks reports

Das says government's goal was instead to enable enough cash supply in lower denomination of Rs 500 and 100 notes.
22 Feb 2017 11:08 AM
Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.

New Rs 10 notes with more security coming soon

Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing signature of Governor Urjit Patel.
09 Mar 2017 1:42 PM

World Gallery

Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people have been living for two years since losing their homes in the 2015 earthquake.

Nowhere to go: Nepal police tear down earthquake victim camp
Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's sex education book depicts sex through 'clown porn'

The book has shocking details (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Babul Supriyo named vice-president of FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC

The draw for FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held on July 7. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Australia: Steve Smith accuses Virat Kohli for ‘talking rubbish’ about DRS

There has so far been no clear-the-air meeting between the 2 two skippers – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith – ahead of the Ranchi Test following the heated Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Having sex at least 21 times a month cuts prostate cancer risk in men

Ejaculating 21 times a month lowered chances by 19 percent (Photo: AP)
 

James Pattinson asked selectors not to consider him for India series

James Pattinson has broken down while playing for Australia no fewer than four times since his debut in 2011. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

3 things to watch for from Federal Reserve on Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Govt to amend EPF scheme to enable members buy homes

EPFO is a retirement funds body.

Global oil supplies up, but OPEC abides by output cut: IEA

OPEC is an umbrella organisation for oil producing countries.

Farm loan waivers upset credit discipline: SBI Chairman

SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Govt mobilises Rs 1,085 crore in 6th tranche of gold bond scheme

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham