WPI inflation falls to 3.15 per cent in November

Mumbai: The Wholesale Price based inflation or WPI eased in the month of November to 3.15 per cent from 3.39 per cent in October.

Commerce Ministry in its annual data release on wholesale price index stated the annual inflation rate was 2.04 per cent in November last year.

On Tuesday, Central Statistical Organisation reported that annual retail inflation dropped last month to 3.63 per cent from 4.20 per cent in October.