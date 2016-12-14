Business, Economy

WPI inflation falls to 3.15 per cent in November

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 12:34 pm IST
Retail inflation dropped last month to 3.63 per cent from 4.20 per cent in October.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: The Wholesale Price based inflation or WPI eased in the month of November to 3.15 per cent from 3.39 per cent in October.

Commerce Ministry in its annual data release on wholesale price index stated the annual inflation rate was 2.04 per cent in November last year.

On Tuesday, Central Statistical Organisation reported that annual retail inflation dropped last month to 3.63 per cent from 4.20 per cent in October.

Tags: wpi, cpi, retail inflation, inflation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter's wedding

Ajay Munot. (Photo: )
 

Twinkle Khanna to conceptualise, turn producer with Akshay-Balki film?

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was shared on Twitter.
 

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

Tired of abductions, Mexican townsfolk kidnap drug boss' mom

People paint outlines of bodies as part of a memorial for those killed, on the 10th anniversary of the drug war’s start, at the Monument for the the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Demonetisation: Today is last day for use of scrapped Rs 500 notes

Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes no longer remain legal tender.

Lower tax possible, says Arun Jaitley

Union FM Arun Jaitley

India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally dips 16 pc to $2 billion: Thornton

Representational image.

Don't hold currency, use it freely; cash crunch will be resolved soon: RBI

RBI has issued 21.8 billion pieces of banknotes of various denominations since the note ban, Deputy Governor R Gandhi said.

Banks get Rs 12.44 lakh crore in old notes till Dec 10: RBI

Old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes no longer remain legal tender.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham