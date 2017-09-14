WPI inflation strikes 4-month high of 3.24 per cent

Mumbai: Wholesale inflation in India took a leap of 3.24 percent during August on the back of rising prices of commodities.

Wholesale price index-based inflation (WPI) in July stood at 1.88 per cent. The inflation rate in July had been accredited to the introduction of the Goods and Services tax that saw prices of commodities shooting up in the first month of its launch.

Data released by the government on Tuesday said that retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 3.36 per cent in August due to costlier vegetables and fruits.