Financial inclusion possible with technology, will uphold privacy: Prasad

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 9:47 am IST
He said financial inclusion will succeed only under a transparent government for which use of technology is very important.
Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said financial and digital inclusion go hand in hand. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Financial inclusion will succeed only under a transparent government for which use of digital technology is very important, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

"Financial inclusion will only succeed when there is transparent government, honest government. For the honest government to succeed, it is very important that things are available digitally which you can identify, quantify, research and deliver. Therefore financial inclusion and digital inclusion go hand-in-hand," Prasad said at a UN Conclave on financial inclusion.

The minister cited the example of linking driving licence with Aadhaar. Prasad said earlier, if a driver's licence was revoked due to some offence, he went to another state or place to get a new licence. But linking driving licences with Aadhaar is curbing such practices and leading to better governance, Prasad said.

The minister also said questions around privacy are being raised with increase in digitisation. "I know this question will be asked if not to IT minister of India then to Law minister of India. The Supreme Court has held right to privacy is not an independent right. It is part of Article 21 and it is not absolute as other fundamental rights of India are not absolute but let me assure you that we are committed to respect the judgement and committed to respect privacy of Indians," Prasad said.

Aadhaar based transaction to digitise 98 crore MFI payments

India's micro-finance industry grew by about 18 per cent in year ended March 2017 to over Rs 46,000 crore.

Coal stocks dip on short supply, higher power generation: Govt

There has been a dip in coal stocks at power plants due to sudden rise in electricity generation amid restrained output, said the government.

Railways Ministry approves 'm-Aadhaar' as ID proof for train passengers

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m- Aadhar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers.

Daily petrol price change to stay, GST only way to rational pricing: Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmenda Pradhan on Wednesday defended the daily price revision mechanism calling it rational and transparent.

Waive certain taxes for cos in insolvency proceeding: Assocham

The resolution plans approved after factoring in these reliefs/concessions will result in quick revival of assets.
