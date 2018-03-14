search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Wholesale inflation eases to 7-month low of 2.48 pc in February

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Inflation in vegetables softened with annual inflation at 15.26 per cent as against 40.77 per cent in Jan.
Inflation in pulses remained in the negative zone at (-)24.51 per cent and so in cereals and wheat.
 Inflation in pulses remained in the negative zone at (-)24.51 per cent and so in cereals and wheat.

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to a seven-month low of 2.48 per cent in February on cheaper food articles, including vegetables.

On the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), inflation was 2.84 per cent in January and 5.51 per cent in February 2017. WPI inflation at 2.48 per cent in February is the lowest in seven months.

 

The previous low level was recorded in July at 1.88 per cent. According to a government data released on Wednesday, inflation in food articles slowed to 0.88 per cent in February from 3 per cent in the preceding month.

Inflation in vegetables softened with annual inflation at 15.26 per cent as against 40.77 per cent in January. While the rate of price rise in onion slowed, it increased in the case of another kitchen essential, potato.

Inflation in pulses remained in the negative zone at (-)24.51 per cent and so in cereals and wheat. WPI inflation in protein rich items like egg, fish and meat too was in the negative zone.

As per the data, inflation in 'fuel and power' segment too eased to 3.81 per cent in February compared to 4.08 per cent in the previous month. The data also showed that the rate of price rise in manufactured items was higher compared to January.

As per the data of Central Statistics Office (CSO), retail inflation measured in term of Consumer Price Index had dropped to a four-month low of 4.44 per cent in February on cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel.

Tags: wpi, inflation, food price, retail inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harvard study warns 'barefoot' running sandals could be bad for you

Harvard study warns 'barefoot' running sandals could be bad for you . (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CoA to BCCI: Start investigating match-fixing allegations against Mohammed Shami

The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the match-fixing allegations. (Photo: BCCI)
 

10 lesser known facts about Stephen Hawking that may surprise you

He was also a part of the rowing team at Oxford (Photo: AFP)
 

Retirement does not help improve women's health: Study

Retirement does not help improve women's health but it does for men.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Puppy dies on United Flight after crew makes owner put it in overhead compartment

United Airlines say they are now investigating the animal's death and have apologized for the 'accident.' (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

SBI reduces fine on SB accounts balance

Earlier, the bank had reduced the monthly average balance (MAB) requirement to Rs 3,000 from Rs 5,000 in metro cities.

India seeks more US FDI from mid-west region

It is the right time for the American businesses to come and invest in India and be part of the success story the world's fastest growing emerging economy, the Indian Consul General in Chicago Neeta Bhushan told a large group of corporate sector representative from the mid-west region. (Photo: File)

IIP, inflation data to steer market this week

The inflation on the basis of Consumer price index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 5.21 per cent and 3.58 per cent, respectively, in December 2017.

GSTR-3B may be extended till June, simplified return forms on cards

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GSTR-3B extended till June, E-way bill from April 1: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham