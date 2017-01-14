Business, Economy

We respect autonomy of RBI, says Fin Min after bank staff write to Governor

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
RBI employees on Friday wrote to Governor Urjit Patel claiming that autonomy of RBI has been 'dented beyond repair'.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Refuting allegations of interference by a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) union, the Finance Ministry on Saturday said the government fully respects independence and autonomy of the RBI.

"Consultations between the government and RBI are undertaken on various matters of public importance wherever such consultation is mandated by law or has evolved as a practice. Consultations mandated by law or as evolved by practice should not be taken as infringement of autonomy of RBI," the ministry said in a statement.

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees in a letter to RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said employees were feeling "humiliated" by events since demonetisation and alleged that the government has been impinging on the central bank's autonomy by appointing an official for currency coordination.

"It is categorically stated that the government fully respects independence and autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India," the Finance Ministry said.

The union raised the issue after at least three former governors -- Manmohan Singh (former prime minister), Bimal Jalan and Y V Reddy -- flagged concerns about the central bank's functioning.

Former deputy governors, including Usha Thorat and K C Chakrabarty too have voiced their worries. The letter said the RBI staff has carried out its job excellently after the move to ban 87 per cent of the outstanding currency by the government.  

Tags: rbi, arun jaitley, rbi union, finance ministry, urjit patel, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Urjit Patel (Photo: PTI)

Post note ban, RBI's image dented beyond repair, staff write to chief Urjit Patel

An image of efficiency and independence that RBI assiduously built up over decades has gone into smithereens, RBI staff said.
14 Jan 2017 7:43 AM
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

RBI does not decide anything anymore, Narendra Modi does: Amartya Sen

Sen opined that demonetisation has failed to eliminate black money though Modi would continue to get the ‘benefit of doubt’.
11 Jan 2017 2:04 PM

Entertainment Gallery

It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
 

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

BRICS nations establishing themselves as economic force: K V Kamath

K V Kamath is first chief of New Development Bank.

Exports may continue to rise in coming months: exporters

Representational image.

Govt issuing new-look and tamper-proof PAN cards

PAN card is impotant document issued by I-T department.

Tax deptartment, Japanese company sign advance pricing pact

The APA scheme was introduced in the Income-tax Act in 2012 and the 'Rollback' provisions were introduced in 2014.

HUDCO extends loan for drinking water project to Telangana govt

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham