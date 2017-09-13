Business, Economy

Zero balance a/cs under PMJDY down to 20 per cent from 77 per cent: Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Finance Minister Arun aitley also said that 300 million accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said zero balance accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana have come down to 20 per cent from 77 per cent. Photo: Twitter| @FinMinIndia
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said zero balance accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana have come down to 20 per cent from 77 per cent. Photo: Twitter| @FinMinIndia

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said zero balance accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana have come down to 20 per cent from 77 per cent previously.

Speaking at the Conclave on Financial Inclusion by United Nations in Delhi, Jaitley said 300 million accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana.

Also read: Aadhaar under BJP to stand test of constitutionality: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley went on to say that before 2014, financial inclusion was not a “centre stage agenda” of the government. “In 2014 when we launched the PMJDY, in a mission mode throughout the country with the help of banks, 44 per cent of Indian households were outside the banking system,” he said.

It was with the help of the staff who went from home to home to encourage households to open bank accounts, that this feat of 300 million PMJDY accounts was reached. “There are about 250 million families in India and the number of PMJDY accounts are 300 million. So you have more accounts than families, adding to the pre-existing ones,” he said.

Jaitley further hit out at the criticism from the Opposition who said 77 per cent of the PMJDY accounts were zero balance and hence “ornamental”. “The figure today has come down to a little below 20,” he said. “The real challenge was how to get people to open these accounts, get them to make these accounts operational and how do you incentivise them to really operate these accounts,” he added.

Launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was aimed at providing universal access to banking facilities starting. Jaitley said these "Basic Banking Accounts" could get overdraft facility of Rs 5,000.

Jaitley said India was substantially an “unpensioned” society as people could not afford the premiums. “We announced two important insurance schemes and a pension scheme that would be linked to these bank accounts. These insurance schemes where you pay Re 1 a month and get Rs 2 lakh accident insurance. At a slightly higher premium, you get a life insurance,” he said, adding these incentivised people to open and operate these accounts.

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley, pradhan mantri jan dhan yojana, zero balance accounts
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, mobile ushered in a social revolution: Arun Jaitley
Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, mobile ushered in a social revolution: Jaitley
Jan Dhan deposits surge to Rs 64,564 crore


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Aadhaar under BJP to stand test of constitutionality: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Aadhaar under the BJP rule will stand the test of constitutionality.

Cabinet clears bill to double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh   

The Centre on Tuesday approved an amendment bill that seeks to double tax-free gratuity for formal sector employees to Rs 20 lakh.

Centre to roll out Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to celebrate MGR's birth centenary

The government will mint Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to commemorate the birth centenary of M G Ramachandran.

Consider service charge as hotel's income while assessing I-T: Paswan to CBDT

The consumer affairs ministry has asked the CBDT to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns. Photo: PTI

India Inc’s output slips to 1.2 per cent

The manufacturing sector grew by mere 0.1 per cent in July compared to 5.3 per cent in the same period of 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham