Railways Ministry approves 'm-Aadhaar' as ID proof for train passengers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
m-Aadhaar is the mobile app for Aadhaar that has been developed by UIDAI.
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m- Aadhar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers.
Mumbai: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m-Aadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers in any reserved class.

“m-Aadhaar, when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” read a statement by the ministry.

As Aadhaar continues to become synonymous with our identity in our day to day life, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal agency handling Aadhaar launched m-Aadhaar, a mobile app for Aadhaar.

The app developed by UIDAI is currently only available for Android users. It aims to provide an interface to Aadhaar number holders to carry their demographic information, which is, name, date of birth, gender and address along with photograph by linking their Aadhaar number to their smart phones.

The app requires every user to link their phone numbers with their Aadhaar accounts. For showing Aadhaar, one has to open the app and enter his or her password to show the Aadhaar Card.

