Business, Economy

Consider service charge as hotel's income while assessing I-T: Paswan to CBDT

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Paswan's statement came in the wake of some hotels forcefully levying service charge despite centre's order to make it optional.
The consumer affairs ministry has asked the CBDT to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns. Photo: PTI
 The consumer affairs ministry has asked the CBDT to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: With some hotels and restaurants still levying service charge, the consumer affairs ministry has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns.

At present, some hotels and restaurants are charging service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips, despite the government’s guidelines to make levy of such charge as optional.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that renowned hotel and restaurants have complied with the guidelines but consumer complaints are still being received through the national consumer helpline (NCH) about service charge.

“Hotels/restaurants have been asked either to leave the column of service charge blank or mention on the bill that it is optional,” he tweeted.

However, Paswan said that complaints against those insisting payment of service charge compulsorily are being received through the NCH and are being reported in the media. “In view of seriousness of issue, the Department of Consumer Affairs has written to the CBDT to consider inclusion of service charge while assessing tax,” he said.

The ministry has directed legal metrology officers in all states to monitor the cases of charging more than maximum retail price (MRP). Guidelines were issued in April 2017 to hotels and restaurants for not levying service charge compulsorily.

Tags: union food and consumer affairs minister ram vilas paswan, service charge, food bill, national consumer helpline
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Diner wins case against unfair ‘service charge’
Does service charge reach staff: Paswan asks hotels
Hotels can’t bill service charge


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India Inc’s output slips to 1.2 per cent

The manufacturing sector grew by mere 0.1 per cent in July compared to 5.3 per cent in the same period of 2016.

India's August fuel demand declines 6.1 per cent, most in 14 years

In January the consumption had dropped by 5.9 per cent.

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50 per cent

FIIs, NRIs and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through PIS.

Manufacturing drags down IIP growth to 1.2 per cent in July

A total of eight out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector grew in July 2017 compared to the corresponding month last year.

India's industrial output recovers, rises 1.2 percent in July

Industrial output or IIP rose 1.2 per cent in July. Photo: PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham