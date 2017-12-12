search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58 per cent in October.
On overall basis, the inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42 per cent in November as compared to 1.9 per cent in the preceding month. (Photo: PTI)
 On overall basis, the inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42 per cent in November as compared to 1.9 per cent in the preceding month. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November due to costlier fuel, vegetables and eggs, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58 per cent in October. It was 3.63 per cent in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05 per cent in August last year.

 

Inflation in protein rich eggs shot to 7.95 per cent in November on annual basis, as against 0.69 per cent in the previous month.

In the fuel and light segment, it was 7.92 per cent, as against 6.36 in October. For vegetables it was 22.48 per cent in November. The inflation in the segment was a only 7.47 per cent in October.

 However, in the pulses segment the print continued to show disinflationary trend as it contracted by 23.53 per cent on annual basis.

On overall basis, the inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42 per cent in November as compared to 1.9 per cent in the preceding month.   

Tags: retail inflation, consumer price index, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




