Business, Economy

Centre hikes DA to 5 per cent for 1.1 crore employees, pensioners

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
This move will benefit about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.
The new rate will be applicable from July 1.
 The new rate will be applicable from July 1.

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday increased dearness allowance and dearness relief by 1 per cent to 5 per cent, benefiting 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners. This decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"Release of additional installment of DA is an increase of 1 per cent over the existing rate of 4 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate for price rise," according to an official statement.

The new rate will be applicable from July 1. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 3,068.26 crore per annum and Rs 2,045.50 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (for a period of 8 months from July 2017 to February 2018).

This move will benefit about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners, it said.

Tags: dearness allowance, pension, employees, pensioners
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Cabinet decides to remove beacon lights; dearness allowance hiked by 2 percent
2 per cent dearness allowance for Central staff, pensioners
Dearness allowance hiked, to cost Telangana Rs 100 crore


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India's industrial output rises 1.2 percent in July

Industrial output or IIP rose 1.2 per cent in July. Photo: PTI

Cabinet hikes dearness allowance to 5 per cent from 4 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the Union Cabinet meet on Tuesday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Consumer inflation jumps to 5-month high of 3.36 per cent in August

Consumer inflation in August jumped to 3.36 per cent.

In Modi's home state, Japan's Abe to kickstart 1st bullet train project

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launching India's bullet train close on heels of India's border row with China. (Photo: AFP)

PSU bank merger should follow balance sheet clean-up: Rajan

Mergers of PSU banks should be done only after balance sheets are cleaned up, said former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. Photo: AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham