Retail prices eases to 2.18 per cent, lowest since 2012

Retail food prices fell 1.05 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 0.61 per cent gain in April.
Mumbai: India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 per cent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was lower than the 2.60 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started publishing an economy-wide consumer price index in 2012.

Consumer prices rose 2.99 per cent on year in April.

