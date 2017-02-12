 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Rahim scores century, Bangladesh 388 all out
 
Business, Economy

BSF in talks with RBI to train jawans to identify fake notes

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Fake Indian currency notes using the porous Indo-Bangla border especially in the Malda-Murshidabad district.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: BSF is in talks with Reserve Bankof India (RBI) for imparting of training to its troopers for identifying fake notes smuggled through Indo-Bangla border. The paramilitary force and intelligence agencies are having sleepless nights over consignments of counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes being seized from the border in past one month.

"The amount of counterfeit notes that has been recovered by security agencies is a matter of concern. The security features have been expertly replicated, half of the security features of the new Rs 2,000 notes is there in the fake notes. We are in talks with RBI for a training program for our soldiers and officers on ground duty for identifying fake Rs 2000 notes. Hope we will would be able to do it very soon," a senior BSF official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"We want our soldiers and officers to have a proper idea on how to identify fake and real notes, either by use of technology or physically. There are 17 features in the Rs 2000 notes, we want our jawans to be well trained in spotting fake notes, even with high number of security features replicated," another BSF official said.

The booming trade in fake Indian currency notes using the porous Indo-Bangla border especially in the Malda-Murshidabad district, was believed to have taken a hit after demonetisation of Rs 1000 and 500 notes. But alarm bells rang when counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes, which have replicated nearly 50-60 per cent of the security features, were seized.

The central security agencies and police intercepted few consignments of Rs 2,000 notes between December 2016 and January from areas near Malda district. On February 8, West Bengal Police arrested a youth with 40 fake Rs 2,000 currency notes from Murshidabad district, which is termed as the biggest such haul from the porous Indo-Bangla border region post demonetisation.  

Tags: reserve bank of india, bsf, fake note, demonetisation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Lifestyle Gallery

Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)
 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

'Q3 earnings, inflation data to drive stock mkt sentiment'

Inflation data based on consumer price index (CPI) for January is scheduled to be released after market hours on Monday and wholesale price index (WPI) on Tuesday.

IIP growth expected to see some uptick in January: Kotak

Industrial production contracted to a four-month low of 0.4 per cent in December. (Representational image)

FPIs turn net buyers in Feb; pump in Rs 5,800 crore

FPIs had invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the capital market in September 2016.

Reply date for I-T queries on deposits extended till Feb 15

Income tax department has scanned deposits made after note ban.

RBI board meet discusses economic scene, other challenges

RBI Central Board today held its meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham