GST Council meet today to break deadlock on jurisdiction over assessees

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in New Delhi on Sunday to break the deadlock over administrative control on assessees in the new tax regime.

Last week in its meeting, the Council had failed to break deadlock on jurisdiction over assessees.

The Council had also discussed on the issue of the tax jurisdiction, the model GST law, Integrated GST (IGST) law and compensation law.

The finalisation of these laws will pave the way for introduction of GST legislations in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which ends on 16th of this month.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said, the agenda for today's meeting will be completion of approval of CGST and IGST draft and discussion and resolution of cross empowerment law.

He pinned hopes on quick resolution of the issue of tax jurisdiction with states.=

Jaitley had also said that the Centre and states are working out the mode of tax administration under which a tax payer would be assessed only once and that assessment has to be accepted by both the taxing authorities.