 LIVE !  :  India have reined the South Africans back with the run outs of AB De Villiers and David Miller. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17, Ind vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah strikes, Chris Morris departs
 
Business, Economy

GST Council lowers tax rates for 66 items; insulin down to 5 per cent

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
Next meeting of the Council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.
GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.
 GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.

New Delhi: Tax rates on certain kitchen items like pickles and mustard sauce, as well as movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 have been lowered as the Centre and states today reduced levies on 66 items.

Movie tickets costing Rs 100 and below will now attract 18 per cent tax, as against 28 per cent proposed earlier, while those above Rs 100 will continue to attract 28 per cent GST.

Kitchen use items like pickles, mustard sauce and morabba will attract 12 per cent GST, as against 18 per cent proposed earlier. Also, tax rates on cashew nuts have been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The GST Council also decided that traders, manufacturers and restaurant owners with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh can opt for a composition scheme and pay taxes at the rate of 1, 2, and 5 per cent respectively.

The Council also lowered GST rates on children's drawing books to nil from 12 per cent. Computer printers will attract 18 per cent tax as against 28 per cent earlier.

GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.

Tax rate on kajal has been lowered to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

"GST Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after the 16th meeting of the GST Council.

Next meeting of the Council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.

On the issue of review of GST rate on hybrid cars, it was decided that the council will take it up after considering states' comments on a detailed paper issued on the matter earlier.

Tags: gst, tax rate, gst council, indirect tax, goods and service tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

GST payments on procurement of goods, import of aircraft, aircraft spares are not available for economy class travel. (Representational image)

With GST, airlines might face taxation air pockets

Government has not given any tax relief with regard to import of aircraft and its spare parts.
11 Jun 2017 12:27 PM
Dealers fear they will suffer losses of up to 10 per cent on sale of old stock after GST on account of increase in taxation under the new tax regime.

GST effect: Discounts pour in early this year

Prices of consumer electronics are expected to go up by 5 per cent after GST comes into force.
11 Jun 2017 2:36 AM
Representational Image

GSTN asks Suvidha Providers to get systems audited as per ISO

This assumes significance as the country is gearing up for an overhaul of its indirect tax regime.
10 Jun 2017 5:52 PM
Representational Image.

Pharma market grows 7 per cent in May,rules out pre-GST fears

Analysts reckon the upward trend in April and May indicates the return of real demand in the pharma retail market.
10 Jun 2017 4:54 PM
Representational Image.

GSTN's Offline Tool to run independent of GSPs

GSTN will release the Excel format, in which businesses will start maintaining the data from July 1 for using the free offline tool.
10 Jun 2017 3:44 PM
Representational Image.

GST Council asks officials to be lenient with traders

The GST Council urged officials to be lenient with traders due to procedural lapses in implementation of the tax.
10 Jun 2017 12:20 PM
AP Textile Federation president B. Malleswara Reddy addresses a media conference on GST in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Textile retailers in Andhra Pradesh oppose GST

The APTF is agitated over the proposed tax slabs on various textiles and demanding to waive the GST on clothes.
10 Jun 2017 7:51 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live| CT17, Ind vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah strikes, Chris Morris departs

India have reined the South Africans back with the run outs of AB De Villiers and David Miller. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Author eats his own book after incorrect prediction about UK elections

"It is actually a hardback, there are lots of chemicals but I have got to get through the whole thing" (Photo: YouTube)
 

JEE Advanced results 2017: Haryana's Sarvesh Mehtani is all India topper

Indian Institutes of Technology. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Spider crawling out of Karnataka woman's ear will freak you out

The spider casually crawled out when exposed to light (Photo: YouTube)
 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

UIDAI denies info on fake Aadhaar cards, says it might affect

There have been a few complaints against certain unauthorised websites for promising Aadhaar-related services.

10.52 lakh fake PAN cards, not miniscule to harm economy: SC

Duplicate PANs were used to divert funds to shell companies.

With GST, airlines might face taxation air pockets

GST payments on procurement of goods, import of aircraft, aircraft spares are not available for economy class travel. (Representational image)

Aadhaar-PAN linking must for ITR filing from July 1: Govt

Representational Image

Dattatreya to participate in 106th meeting of ILO

Union Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham