 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is all over Bangladesh as India are in the driver’s seat in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Ban Test, Day 3: India dominant, as 6-down Bangladesh go for tea
 
Business, Economy

Respect RBI’s decision of no rate cut, says Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Jaitley said all finance ministers desire to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday threw his weight behind Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel who did not go for a rate cut in his third monetary policy review on February 8.

Both the finance minister and RBI governor Urjit Patel were addressing a press conference after the Central Board of the central bank concluded its meet and briefed about recent RBI's stand on interest rates.

Jaitley said it was a desire of all finance ministers to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing. “All finance ministers have perpetual desire for cut in interest rate but respect decision taken by RBI,: Jaitley said.

Governor Urjit Patel who went for a cut in repo, benchmark lending rate, in his first monetary policy review on October 4 last year, had also said that the central bank has effected a sizable rate cut since January 2015, 175 basis points, and now it was up to the banks to front-load the benefits.

“There is some scope for further reduction in bank lending rate,” Patel said. RBI Governor explained that segments in which NPAs emerged pertain to sectors sectors with long gestation projects. “NPAs are a legacy issue,” he said.

Disclosure about number of demonetised currency deposited should be verifiable number in physical and accounting sense and not an estimate, Patel added.

Tags: rbi, reserve bank, rate cut, monetary policy, arun jaitley, urjit patel, central board
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

RBI Governor Urjit Patel

RBI governor Urjit Patel hints at end to repo cut cycle

But insists that banks have scope to slash their rates.
09 Feb 2017 12:36 AM
RBI logo.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, lowers GDP growth target

Governor Urjit Patel says Sept-Oct inflation numbers made room for a status-quo.
07 Dec 2016 2:34 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Porn website xHamster is redirecting users to sex education videos

Utah lawmakers had rejected the bill where parents could opt their children into more comprehensive sex education.
 

'The Flying Bum' will fly again

The root cause of the previous crash is known, but the company does not want to share any details.
 

De Kock eclipses MS Dhoni to become fastest wicketkeeper to score 3,000 ODI runs

Quinton De Kock achieved this feat after smashing 109 off just 87 balls in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Centurion. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammad Irfan suspended from PSL for alleged involvement in spot-fixing

It is reported that Mohammad Irfan was sent back to Pakistan after his mobile was seized by the anti-corruption unit who suspected of his involvement in fixing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google’s secret, billion-dollar Magic Leap prototype leaked

Magic Leap is a US startup company that is working on a head-mounted virtual retinal display that can superimpose 3D computer-generated imagery over real objects.
 

How to they make ultra-thin, bendable glass for smartphones

It is a specially treated glass that is as thin as paper and also bends like one.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Fitch assigns REC's MTN Programme 'BBB-'

The Indian government owned 60.64 per cent of REC as on 31 December 2016.

Oil price up to USD 65 within manageable level: Finance Secretary

The slump in oil price in 2014 and 2015 was one of the factors that helped Indian economy notch up big gains by cutting its import bill and reining in inflation.

Coastal trade can help India save $28 bn in infra spend: EY

Non-major ports emerging to constitute a whopping 43 per cent of total traffic in FY16. (Photo: Twitter)

Direct tax collections up 10.79 per cent at Rs 5.82 lakh crore till Jan 2017

Tax to GDP ratio is very low.

Govt to make all ration shops Aadhaar-enabled by June

Government is working on new rules for digital wallets and the draft will be soon placed in public domain for comments. (Representatonal Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham