Business, Economy

Finance Ministry to initiate work on India's first post-GST Budget next week

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 10:57 am IST
It may also be the current government's last full-fledged Budget as general elections are due in 2019.
Work on India's first post-GST Union Budget 2018-19 will start next and will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Work on India's first post-GST Union Budget 2018-19 will start next and will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Work on India's first post-GST Union Budget 2018-19 will start next week with the finance ministry issuing timelines for different processes that will culminate with its presentation in February.

It may also be the current government's last full-fledged Budget as general elections are due in 2019.

Even though independent India's biggest tax reform of GST was implemented from July 1, the Budget for 2017-18 (April-March), had followed the practice of tax revenue projections under the heads of customs duty, central excise and service tax alongside direct tax numbers.

With excise duty and service tax being subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the classifications will undergo change, an official said.

While a new classification for revenues to be accrued from GST will be included in the Budget for next fiscal, for the current year, two sets of accounting may be presented -- one for actual accruals during April-June for excise, customs and service tax, and the other for July-March period for GST and customs duty.

The official said that since the GST rates are decided by a GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states, the Budget for 2018-19 will not have any tax proposals concerning excise and service tax levies.

Only proposals for changes in direct taxes – both personal income tax and corporate tax, besides customs duty -- are likely to be presented in the Budget along with new schemes and programmes of the government.

This will be Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's 5th Budget in a row. It would also be the last full Budget of the BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 General Elections. As per practice a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in the election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government.

While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government's vote-on-account in February 2014, Jaitley had presented a full budget in July that year.

The official said the finance ministry will next week issue the Budget circular and start consultations with other ministries from October for Revised Estimates (RE) of expenditure for the current fiscal.

The Budget Circular contains the timelines for submission of information of budget requirements to the Ministry of Finance along with prescribed formats. The ministries will have to provide the actual money spent in 2016-17 along with the budget estimates and Revised Estimates for current fiscal.

Along with this, they have to give the Budget they are expecting for 2018-19 as well, the official added.

Scrapping a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February, Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on February 1, 2017.

With the preponement of Budget, ministries are now allocated their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning April. This gives government departments more leeway to spend as well as allow companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans.

Previously, when the Budget was presented at the end of February, the three-stage Parliament approval process used to get completed some time in mid-May, weeks ahead of onset of monsoon rains. This meant government departments would start spending on projects only from August-end or September, after the monsoon season ended.

Besides advancing the presentation date, the Budget scrapped the Plan and non-Plan distinction and merged the Railway Budget with it, ending a nearly century-long practice.

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley, union budget, post-gst budget
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4 per cent of budget estimates at July-end
Modi govt plans to hold Budget in Jan-end, retain April-March financial year


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open: Sloane Stephens routs compatriot Madison Keys to win maiden Grand Slam title

Sloane Stephens beat one of her closest friends Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the US Open final. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple is launching iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus next week: code leak reveals

iPhone X is the premium version with an all-new design, crisper OLED display, improved cameras, and a 3-D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.
 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Cess on luxury cars hiked; 30 daily-use items cheaper under GST   

Finance MInister Arun Jaitley chaired the 21st GST Council meet.

MUDRA Yojana generates 5.5 crore jobs, says report

MUDRA loan is available for non-agricultural activities for up to Rs 10 lakh. (Photo:Representational/PTI)

GST Council meet in Hyd today; anti-profiteering authorities to be set up

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

GST Council may fix tax anomalies, cess hike on luxury cars today

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2 per cent in August: Morgan Stanley

Current account deficit would widen to USD 11.2 bn for April-June quarter 2017 from USD 3.5 bn in preceding quarter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham