Business, Economy

Soon settle all your EPF related claims using a smartphone

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
Retirement fund body EPFO developing an app UMANG for clearing claims through mobile phones.
Soon EPFO members can settle their claims using a smartphone.
 Soon EPFO members can settle their claims using a smartphone.

New Delhi: Neaerly four crore members of rtirement fund body EPFO will soon be able to settle their claims like EPF withdrawal through mobile application UMANG.

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is developing online claims settlement process by receiving application online," Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister also said, "The application will be integrated with Unified Mobile App for new-age governance, (UMANG) App, to receive the claims online. However, the timeframe to roll out the same has not been finalised."

The EPFO receives close to 1 crore applications manually for settlement of EPF withdrawals, pension fixation or getting group insurance benefit by the deceased.

A senior official said over 110 regional offices of the EPFO out of 123 field formations have already been connected with the central server. The official explained that it is a technical requirement for connecting all regional offices with
the central server for rolling out the facility.

Earlier in February this year, EPFO Central Provident Fund Commissioner had said, "The process of connecting all field offices with a central server is going on. We may introduce the facility for online submission of all types of applications and claims like EPF withdrawal and pension settlement by May this year."

The EPFO has an ambitious plan to settle the claims within a few hours after filing of the application. For instance, it has plans to settle the EPF withdrawal claim within three hours of the filing.

As per the scheme, the EPFO is required to settle all claims within 20 days from filing of the application for settlement of pension or EPF withdrawal.

The minister also told the House that the EPFO has engaged the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, as its technical consultant to upgrade its technology and the body is installing latest equipment at its three central data centres in Delhi, Gurugram and Secunderabad.

An official spoke of the requirement of seeding Aadhaar and bank accounts with the Universal (PF) Account Number (UAN) for settling EPFO claim online.

In a separate reply to the House, the minister said that out of the 3.76 crore contributing members as on March 31, 2016, as many as 1.68 crore have linked their Aadhaar numbers with UAN.

The EPFO has already made it mandatory to provide bank account numbers with IFSC codes and Aadhaar of subscribers.

Tags: epfo, provident fund, pf claims, epf claims, labour ministry, retirement funds, pf claims status
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Central government is contributing Rs 6,700 crore for around four crore contributing members of EPFO at the wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.

Higher wage ceiling of Rs 25,000 to add 1 crore workers to EPFO net

The proposal to increase the wage ceiling was listed for the EPFO trustees' meet held last Thursday.
02 Apr 2017 11:35 AM
EPFO has been investing money in equities.

EPFO defers decision to hike investments in ETFs to 15 per cent

CBT agreed to cover around 62 lakh volunteers of Anganwadi, Asha and mid-day meal workers under social security scheme.
30 Mar 2017 5:45 PM
Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya shared the information in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

EPFO puts in more than Rs 18,000 crore in ETFs

EPFO is investing in exchange traded funds based on Nifty 50, Sensex and central public sector enterprises.
22 Mar 2017 8:14 PM
Employees Provident Fund Organisation

EPFO may invest up to 15 per cent of investable amount in equity markets

In the current year, the Provident Fund body invested amount in two index-linked ETFs which yieldedreturn of 18.13 per cent.
19 Mar 2017 12:53 PM
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

EPFO exempts Singapore citizens from mandatory PF contributions

EPFO official said the clause clearly provides that Singaporean are covered under social security scheme in their own country.
14 Mar 2017 4:02 PM
EPFO is a retirement funds body.

No revenue stamp on claim forms for e-payments: EPFO to staff

There are over 3,000 private provident fund trusts which are exempted from filing PF returns.
08 Mar 2017 12:55 PM
EPFO has firmed up housing scheme for its subscribers.

EPFO to launch housing scheme for over 4 crore members in March

Members will be able to make down payment and pay EMIs from their EPF accounts to buy homes.
24 Feb 2017 5:13 PM
As per the scheme, EPFO is required to settle all claims within 20 days from filing of the application for settlement of pension or EPF withdrawal.

Online EPF withdrawal, pension fixation to be a reality by May

EPFO has an ambitious plan to settle the claims within few hours after filing of application.
19 Feb 2017 2:42 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Newsreader's precious reaction to being caught daydreaming TV

The 41-year-old-reporter is an experienced journalist, who has worked for 15 years as a reporter (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Niti Aayog close to finalising 3-year action plan

Government has decided to do away with the practice of preparing annual budgets on the basis of 5-year plans from the current fiscal.

Chidambaram asks govt to push back GST implementation for Oct 1

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Can't link your Aadhaar details with PAN, here is an easier way

Aadhaar is a unique identity given to all Indians.

No proposal to review FDI in multi-brand retail: Nirmala Sitharaman

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Faster clearance of house loan application if you file returns on time

Income Tax process has further been simplified from this assessment year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham